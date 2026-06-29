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29 June 2026

The Central Bank Of Ireland’s Updated AIF Rulebook

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Maples Group

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Following a collaborative consultation between the Central Bank and the Irish funds industry, the AIF Rulebook governing Irish regulated AIFs and AIFMs has been substantially modernised and simplified.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Aoife Mcdonagh and Caitriona Clear
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In our latest article published in the AIMA Journal, Aoife McDonagh and Caitriona Clear provide an update following the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland’s (Central Bank) revised AIF Rulebook.

Following a collaborative consultation between the Central Bank and the Irish funds industry, the AIF Rulebook governing Irish regulated AIFs and AIFMs has been substantially modernised and simplified.

Two key highlights:

  • Loan origination simplified — The separate Irish domestic regime has been removed, aligning Ireland with the single EU-wide framework under AIFMD 2.0. This levels the playing field and streamlines direct lending strategies through Ireland.
  • Greater structuring flexibility — New rules on intermediary investment vehicles, borrowing capabilities and fund features give managers considerably more flexibility in how they structure and operate their funds

Read the full article

Aoife and Caitriona’s contribution formed part of the AIMA Journal Edition 146, first published in June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Aoife Mcdonagh
Aoife Mcdonagh
Photo of Caitriona Clear
Caitriona Clear
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