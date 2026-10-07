Court Of Appeal, September 28, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CoA_126/2026

Even if the defendant has filed the counterclaim for revocation only conditionally, the defendant may still file an appeal

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Even if the defendant has filed the counterclaim for revocation only conditionally, the defendant may still file an appeal

A defendant who has filed a conditional counterclaim for revocation has a legitimate interest in appealing a first-instance decision refusing to rule on an action for revocation, even after it has been determined that there was no infringement.

Although a non-decision on the counterclaim matches the counterclaimant’s own request, the counterclaimant still has standing to appeal: a reversal of non-infringement on appeal fulfils the condition, requiring the first-instance non-decision to be set aside.

The counterclaimant may lodge a conditional appeal pending the infringement claimant’s own appeal; the regular appeal fee becomes due only once that appeal is lodged, otherwise under R. 224 RoP the conditional appeal is deemed not lodged and no fee is owed.

An application for re-establishment of rights under R. 320 RoP is admissible where it is filed within the statutory time limits and accompanied by performance of the omitted act

The defendant’s application was filed within six months of the expiry of the appeal time limits (R. 224.1(a), 224.2(a) RoP) and within one month of removal of the cause of non-observance (R. 320.2 RoP), and was accompanied by the Statement of appeal and grounds of appeal, satisfying R. 320.4 RoP.

Objective legal uncertainty arising from unclear case law on standing to appeal can constitute a cause outside a party’s control, justifying re-establishment of rights under R. 320.1 RoP

Given prior unclear case law on the “adversely affected” standard under R. 220.1 RoP, the defendant could reasonably assume it either lacked standing to appeal or could still pursue its counterclaim via a Statement of response or cross-appeal under R. 237 RoP. This reasonable assumption persisted until the Court of Appeal’s clarifying order of 16 July 2026 (Emboline v. AorticLab (UPC-CoA-40/2026), so the defendant could not have been expected to appeal earlier.

The three-month time limit for the Statement of response under R. 235.1 RoP runs from service of the Statement of Grounds of appeal and will not be shortened or extended without sufficient justification

The Court declined to shorten the period despite the judge-rapporteur’s initial proposal, and also rejected the respondent’s request for an extension calculated from service of the re-establishment order, as this would exceed the statutory three-month limit without justification.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_126/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings: Application for re-establishment of rights pursuant to R. 320 RoP

5. Parties

Appellants and Applicants (Defendants and Counterclaimants in first instance): Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Keysight Technologies Deutschland GmbH

vs.

Respondent (Claimant and Counterdefendant in first instance): Centripetal Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 821 580

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 320, 220, 224, 235.1 RoP.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.