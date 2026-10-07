Court Of Appeal, September 28, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_40/2026

The Court confirmed its broad case-management discretion to prevent additional written submissions at a late stage, consistent with the RoP’s objective of efficient, front-loaded proceedings. An appellant’s request to disregard a witness statement and related submissions as late-filed, or alternatively to obtain leave for a further written submission, was dismissed.

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1. Key takeaways

No further pleadings or evidence are permitted once the appellate proceedings have reached an advanced procedural stage.

The Court confirmed its broad case-management discretion to prevent additional written submissions at a late stage, consistent with the RoP’s objective of efficient, front-loaded proceedings. An appellant’s request to disregard a witness statement and related submissions as late-filed, or alternatively to obtain leave for a further written submission, was dismissed. The Court neither admitted nor excluded the contested material, instead deferring the substantive late-filing argument to the oral hearing.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_40/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings – application concerning a late-filing objection

5. Parties

Applicant/Appellant (Claimant/Counterclaim-Defendant before the Court of First Instance): Emboline Inc.

vs.

Respondent (Defendant/Counterclaimant before the Court of First Instance): AorticLab srl

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 129 425

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 9.2, 36, 336 RoP.

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