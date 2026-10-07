Court Of Appeal, September 28, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_40/2026

1. Key takeaways
No further pleadings or evidence are permitted once the appellate proceedings have reached an advanced procedural stage.
The Court confirmed its broad case-management discretion to prevent additional written submissions at a late stage, consistent with the RoP’s objective of efficient, front-loaded proceedings. An appellant’s request to disregard a witness statement and related submissions as late-filed, or alternatively to obtain leave for a further written submission, was dismissed. The Court neither admitted nor excluded the contested material, instead deferring the substantive late-filing argument to the oral hearing.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_40/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal proceedings – application concerning a late-filing objection
5. Parties
Applicant/Appellant (Claimant/Counterclaim-Defendant before the Court of First Instance): Emboline Inc.
vs.
Respondent (Defendant/Counterclaimant before the Court of First Instance): AorticLab srl
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 129 425
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 9.2, 36, 336 RoP.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]