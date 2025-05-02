Bürokratieentlastung Im Arbeitsrecht: Kleine Schritte, Aber In Die Richtige Richtung

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

Die Wirt­schaft ächzt unter zu viel For­ma­lia, schon die Ampel woll­te da Ab­hil­fe schaf­fen. Ihr Bü­ro­kra­tie­ent­las­tungs­ge­setz, das nun voll in Kraft tritt, soll die Hemm­schu­he ab­strei­fen. Doch es gibt noch viel Nach­hol­be­darf, er­klä­ren Hagen Kö­cke­ritz und Phil­ipp von Corn­berg.

Große Teile des Bürokratieentlastungsgesetzes IV (BEG IV), das noch von der Ampel-Regierung verabschiedet wurde, sind bereits am 1. Januar 2025 in Kraft getreten. Mit dem Vorsatz, die Wirtschaft, die Bürgerinnen und Bürger und die Verwaltung von überflüssiger Bürokratie zu entlasten, bringt es einige wichtige Erleichterungen bei Formerfordernissen für die arbeitsrechtliche Praxis mit sich. Zum 1. Mai dieses Jahres treten weitere Regelungen in Kraft, weshalb sich ein aktueller Blick auf das noch junge Gesetz lohnt.

Lesen Sie den ganzen Artikel auf beck-aktuell.de.

