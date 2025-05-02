Index Adjusted On 1 May 2025

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.
As of 1 May 2025, the index applicable to salaries increases from 944.43 to 968.04. This index increase means a mandatory 2.5% increase in gross salaries paid under employment contracts that are subject to Luxembourg law.
On 1 May 2025, the gross minimum salary for workers will
therefore increase by 2.5% as follows:
