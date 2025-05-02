ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Index Adjusted On 1 May 2025

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

As of 1 May 2025, the index applicable to salaries increases from 944.43 to 968.04. This index increase means a mandatory 2.5% increase in gross salaries paid under employment contracts that are subject to Luxembourg law.
Luxembourg Employment and HR
As of 1 May 2025, the index applicable to employees will be increased from 944.43 to 968.04.

This index increase means a mandatory 2.5% increase in gross salaries paid under employment contracts that are subject to Luxembourg law.

Salary indexation is an automatic measure that is used to adjust salaries in line with fluctuations in the cost of living determined by STATEC.1 Therefore, salaries will automatically increase as the consumer price index has risen by 2.5% over the previous six months. The objective of this measure is to use a salary increase to compensate employees for their loss of purchasing power due to inflation.

On 1 May 2025, the gross minimum salary for workers will therefore increase by 2.5% as follows:

1618534.jpg

Footnote

1. National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

