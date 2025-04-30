Under Pressure: Mental Health At Work In Times Of Uncertainty

Today is the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. To mark the occasion, we take a look at the important area of mental health in the workplace...

Today is the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. To mark the occasion, we take a look at the important area of mental health in the workplace, something that has become one of the most pressing concerns for employers globally in today's difficult climate. First, we explore the position in Italy, and then seek insights from 15 other countries from across the world.

Mental health at work can be a difficult area for employers to navigate – even more so in the challenging and complex environment of today. Potential workplace restructurings, downsizings, and technological advancements, against a backdrop of broader global uncertainty, are creating a volatile environment that significantly affects workers' mental well-being. Nevertheless, it is something that employers must take seriously as failing to manage it correctly can have significant legal implications.

In this article, we first look at the position in Italy, with a particular focus on workplace stress, the impacts of current trends such as advances in AI and increased restructuring exercises and the legal obligations on employers regarding their employees' mental health at work. We have then also sought the views from 15 other countries. They provide their expert insights on mental health at work from the perspective of their own jurisdictions, including the legal obligations that apply and how current trends are affecting the local landscape.

Workplace stress and mental health

Mental health is commonly defined as being more than the absence of a mental health condition; it is a state of well-being where individuals can cope with the normal stresses of life. In the workplace, this broad definition is crucial. Why? Because a critical aspect of mental health at work is the issue of ‘work related stress'.

Work related stress is explicitly defined in Italian Law as a condition accompanied by physical, psychological, or social dysfunctions. It may result from several situations such as where individuals feel they are unable to meet the demands or expectations placed upon them, feel that they operate within an inappropriate working environment and culture, or suffer from a lack of fair communication and dialogue with their employer. This can be caused by factors such as the content of the work itself, the inadequate management of work organisation and poor workplace conditions.

Stress from uncertainty: The effects of downsizing and technology

As workplaces evolve due to advances in technology, workers often find themselves fearing redundancies and drastic changes such as delocalisation (i.e. the closure or relocation of business operations). These concerns, sometimes exacerbated by organisational changes happening elsewhere in the business, are contributing to a sharp increase in workplace stress and anxiety.

According to a recent study conducted by ADP Research, one third of Italian workers have expressed concerns about potential job cuts in their companies. This fear is even more pronounced in industries most impacted by automation and digitalisation. As technological advancements continue to reshape the workforce, employees are increasingly worried about their skills becoming outdated, which significantly contributes to elevated stress levels.

Duties for employers under Italian law

Italian Law mandates that employers must take all necessary measures to ensure the physical and psychological health and safety of employees. Employers are obliged to safeguard workers from undue stress, harassment, or any conditions that might lead to mental harm.

Furthermore, employers have a specific obligation to assess all risks associated with workplace stress. These must be assessed by employers using the risk assessment document known as the DVR. Employers are legally required to assess and mitigate these risks to protect their employees' well-being, that being the state of their physical, mental, and social well-being; not merely the absence of illness or infirmity, as noted above.

Failure to protect employees' mental health may lead to severe legal consequences. Employees suffering from stress-related issues or other psychological injuries may file claims against their employer, seeking compensation for damages. If an employee is successful, the compensation awarded may include both economic damages, such as medical costs, and non-economic damages, including for emotional suffering. Courts have shown an increasing willingness to protect the mental well-being of employees, with several landmark decisions in Italy emphasising the employer's duty to ensure a psychologically safe working environment.

Takeaway for employers

Looking ahead, the intersection of workplace stress, organisational restructuring, and technological advancements will continue to be a critical issue. Employers must take proactive steps to safeguard the mental health of their employees, not only to comply with explicit legal obligations but also to foster a healthier, more productive work environment.

