Application For Dual Citizenship Ghana: The Ultimate Checklist For 2025

As a foreigner with Ghanaian roots, applying for dual citizenship may be a great idea to connect to your roots and enjoy the perks of being a Ghanaian. Moreover, gaining entry into the country will be easier since you don't have to go through the hassles that foreigners would go through. Although applying for dual citizenship is more streamlined, you must pay meticulous attention to detail. That said, here is the ultimate checklist you should consider in 2025.

Get the correct application form

To kick-start the process, you need to obtain Form 10, either directly at the Ministry of the Interior or from the Ghanaian embassy or consulate closer to you. According to the Ministry of the Interior, acquiring the application form is GH₵500.00 while the processing fee amounts to GH₵100, which should be paid after the processing is completed.

Prepare the needed documents

You'll also find it helpful to get the following documents ready:

Proof of your Ghanaian nationality, which could be your passport, birth certificate, voter ID card, or evidence from a Ghanaian parent.

Proof of your foreign citizenship, such as a copy of your foreign passport or naturalization certificate.

Four to six recent passport-size photographs.

Photocopy of the receipt of your application form purchase.

Supporting documents, such as a police report or previous dual citizenship certificate.

Additional information, like the contact details or names and addresses of two relatives in Ghana, for verification purposes.

Complete and submit your application forms

When filling out your application form, make sure that every section is properly signed and attested, which means you may need to visit a Justice of the Peace, a Notary Public, or the relevant consulate if you're abroad. Afterwards, mail the application with a self-addressed, trackable envelope (if required).

Other important information you should know

Payment and processing: you can pay the required fees via money orders, cashier's checks, or certified bank checks. It's worth noting that the fees are non-refundable, even if your application isn't accepted. Eligibility: you are eligible for Ghanaian dual citizenship if you're a foreign citizen but have Ghanaian roots through descent, birth, or naturalisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.