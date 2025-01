EU Family Residence permit: increased to six months, up from 14 days.

Standard government processing times have changed as follows:

Entrepreneur Permit: decreased to two months, down from 11 months.

Employers and foreign nationals should account for these changed processing times for planning and onboarding purposes.

