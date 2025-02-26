Fast Track Option Available

Finland's fast-track service for work-related residence permits is designed to streamline the application process and ensure that foreign professionals can start working in Finland more quickly.

Eligible residence permits include:

Residence permit for specialists

Residence permit for specialists or managers based on intra-corporate transfer (ICT residence permit)

EU Blue Card

Residence permit for individuals working in top or middle management

The Fast Track Service allows employees to obtain their residence permits within 14 days, enabling them to travel to Finland immediately after the permit is granted. Please note, this service is not available for employees who are already in Finland.

Process Overview:

Application Submission: Both the employee and the employer must use the Enter Finland portal. Employer Action: After the employee submits their application, the employer is required to add the terms of employment in Enter Finland for Employers within two (2) working days. Payment Requirement: Employees must pay for their application themselves on Enter Finland before submission. Employers cannot cover the cost for fast-track applications.

This fast-tracks service ensures quicker processing and smoother transitions for qualified workers coming to Finland.