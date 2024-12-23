New Class R Permit Introduced For East African Community Nationals

The Kenya Ministry of Interior and National Administration introduced a new 'Class R' work permit for East African Community nationals who intend to work, reside, or establish a business or trade in Kenya. Eligible applicants must provide proof of citizenship of an East African Community State such as a valid passport, when applying for this permit. The ministry will release additional details, including the application process, in the coming year. This permit aims to simplify the work permit application process for these nationals and attract both skilled and unskilled workers to Kenya.

