ARTICLE
23 December 2024

New Class R Permit Introduced For East African Community Nationals

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The Kenya Ministry of Interior and National Administration introduced a new ‘Class R' work permit for East African Community nationals...
Kenya Immigration
Fragomen  

The Kenya Ministry of Interior and National Administration introduced a new 'Class R' work permit for East African Community nationals who intend to work, reside, or establish a business or trade in Kenya. Eligible applicants must provide proof of citizenship of an East African Community State such as a valid passport, when applying for this permit. The ministry will release additional details, including the application process, in the coming year. This permit aims to simplify the work permit application process for these nationals and attract both skilled and unskilled workers to Kenya.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fragomen  
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More