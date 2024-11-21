Your Gateway To Europe: Malta Citizenship And Residency

Are you a South African seeking global opportunities? Malta offers two exceptional pathways to European Union citizenship and residency.
Schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr Antoine Saliba Haig , Head of Immigration & Global Mobility at Andersen in Malta, to discuss your specific needs and explore the best option for you. You can request a consultation at asalibahaig@ccmalta.com.
Malta Citizenship by Investment
Benefits
- Visa-free travel to over 190 countries
- World-class education and healthcare
- Stable political and economic environment
- English-speaking country
Requirements
- Non-refundable contribution of €750,000, and
- Real estate investment (€700,000) or rental commitment (€16,000 annually) for 5 years, and
- Donation to charity of €10,000
- Due diligence and background checks
Read more on Citizenship options here.
Malta Permanent Residency
Benefits
- Visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone
- Tax benefits and opportunities
- High-quality education and healthcare
- Right to reside and work in Malta for life
- Opportunity to rent or purchase property
Requirements
- Non-refundable contribution of €98,000 when purchasing a property of €68,000 when renting a property, and
- Rental of property or property purchase, and
- Donation to charity of €2,000
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.