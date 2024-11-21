Your Gateway To Europe: Malta Citizenship And Residency

Are you a South African seeking global opportunities? Malta offers two exceptional pathways to European Union citizenship and residency.

Malta Citizenship by Investment

Benefits

Visa-free travel to over 190 countries

World-class education and healthcare

Stable political and economic environment

English-speaking country

Requirements

Non-refundable contribution of €750,000, and

Real estate investment (€700,000) or rental commitment (€16,000 annually) for 5 years, and

Donation to charity of €10,000

Due diligence and background checks



Malta Permanent Residency

Benefits

Visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone

Tax benefits and opportunities

High-quality education and healthcare

Right to reside and work in Malta for life

Opportunity to rent or purchase property

Requirements

Non-refundable contribution of €98,000 when purchasing a property of €68,000 when renting a property, and

Rental of property or property purchase, and

Donation to charity of €2,000

