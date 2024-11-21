ARTICLE
21 November 2024

Your Gateway To Europe: Malta Citizenship And Residency

Are you a South African seeking global opportunities? Malta offers two exceptional pathways to European Union citizenship and residency.
Malta Immigration
Are you a South African seeking global opportunities? Malta offers two exceptional pathways to European Union citizenship and residency.

Schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr Antoine Saliba Haig , Head of Immigration & Global Mobility at Andersen in Malta, to discuss your specific needs and explore the best option for you. You can request a consultation at asalibahaig@ccmalta.com.

Malta Citizenship by Investment

Benefits

  • Visa-free travel to over 190 countries
  • World-class education and healthcare
  • Stable political and economic environment
  • English-speaking country

Requirements

  • Non-refundable contribution of €750,000, and
  • Real estate investment (€700,000) or rental commitment (€16,000 annually) for 5 years, and
  • Donation to charity of €10,000
  • Due diligence and background checks

Read more on Citizenship options here.

Malta Permanent Residency

Benefits

  • Visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone
  • Tax benefits and opportunities
  • High-quality education and healthcare
  • Right to reside and work in Malta for life
  • Opportunity to rent or purchase property

Requirements

  • Non-refundable contribution of €98,000 when purchasing a property of €68,000 when renting a property, and
  • Rental of property or property purchase, and
  • Donation to charity of €2,000

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

