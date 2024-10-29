CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 43.2024

EU / Schengen Area: Current situation regarding Schengen internal border controls

Due to the current situation, many countries in the European Union have introduced border controls and extended these temporary measures:

The following countries have extended internal border controls until October-December 2024:

Italy, Norway and Slovenia.

The following countries have extended internal border controls until March-May 2025:

Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Sweden.

The concrete effects of these extended border controls are as follows:

Border guards may request identity documents and carry out detailed checks on travelers crossing the border in the Schengen countries concerned.

Travelers should be particularly aware of the obligation to carry their identity documents and visa-exempt nationals should pay attention to their Schengen days, as the stay in Schengen countries for visa-exempt nationals is limited to 90 days within a six-month period.

The background to these measures is as follows:

The details of the border controls and their duration will be published on the relevant European Union (Migration and Home Affairs) website.

Travelers should be aware that there may be a delay in updating the website following the announcement of extended restrictions.

Internal border controls are generally not permitted in the Schengen area, as they cause delays in border traffic and hinder mobility in the European single market. However, they are possible as temporary national security measures. These controls have been in force in various forms in several affected countries of the European Union since the end of 2015. For this reason, the European Union is examining an amendment to the Schengen Borders Code to enable the European institutions to review the capacity of EU countries to reintroduce border controls at internal Schengen borders.

EU / Schengen-Raum: Aktuelle Situation bei den Schengen-Binnengrenzkontrollen

Aufgrund der aktuellen Situation haben zahlreiche Länder der Europäischen Union Grenzkontrollen eingeführt und die Verlängerung dieser temporären Massnahmen verlängert:

Die folgenden Länder haben die Binnenkontrollen an ihren Grenzen bis Oktober-Dezember 2024 verlängert:

Italien, Norwegen und Slowenien.

Die folgenden Länder haben die Binnenkontrollen an ihren Grenzen bis März-Mai 2025 verlängert:

Dänemark, Deutschland, Frankreich, Österreich und Schweden.

Die konkreten Auswirkungen dieser verlängerten Grenzkontrollen sind die Folgenden:

Grenzschutzbeamte können Ausweispapiere verlangen und Reisende beim Grenzübertritt in den betroffenen Schengen-Ländern eingehend kontrollieren.

Reisende sollten sich der Pflicht zum Mitführen ihre Ausweisdokumente besonders bewusst sein, und von der Visumspflicht befreite Staatsangehörige sollten auf ihre Schengen-Tage achten, da der Aufenthalt in SchengenLändern für von der Visumspflicht befreite Staatsangehörige auf 90 Tage innerhalb eines Sechsmonatszeitraums begrenzt ist.

Die Hintergründe dieser Massnahmen sind die Folgenden:

Die Einzelheiten zu den Grenzkontrollen und deren Dauer werden auf der entsprechenden Homepage der Europäischen Union (Migration and Home Affairs) veröffentlicht.

Reisende sollten sich darüber im Klaren sein, dass die Website nach der Ankündigung erweiterter Beschränkungen möglicherweise erst mit Verzögerung aktualisiert wird.

Kontrollen an den Binnengrenzen sind im Schengen-Raum grundsätzlich nicht zulässig, da sie zu Verzögerungen im Grenzverkehr führen und die Mobilität im europäischen Binnenmarkt behindern.

Sie sind jedoch als vorübergehende nationale Sicherheitsmassnahmen möglich. Diese Kontrollen sind seit Ende 2015 in verschiedenen Formen in mehreren betroffenen Ländern der Europäischen Union in Kraft. Aus diesem Grund prüft die Europäische Union eine Änderung des Schengener Grenzkodexes, um den europäischen Institutionen zu ermöglichen, die Kapazitäten der EU-Länder zur Wiedereinführung von Grenzkontrollen an den SchengenBinnengrenzen zu prüfen.

Spain: Applications for Intra-Company-Transfer permits - Proof of social security coverage now required

The Spanish immigration authorities have announced a change in practice with regard to proof of social security cover for applications for an intra-corporate transfer permit.

The key points are :

The authorities stated that applications for intracompany transfer permits must now include a valid certificate of social security coverage.

Previously, the authorities accepted a letter of commitment from the applicant's employer confirming that the assignee would be registered in the Spanish social security system if the applicant was unable to obtain a valid certificate of social security coverage in their country of origin.

Both initial applications and renewal applications for intra-corporate transferees must now be accompanied by proof of social security coverage.

Additional note:

Employers should be aware of this change in practice and include the processing times of the authorities for the certificates of insurance cover in their scheduling of the entire process.

Spanien: Bewilligungsgesuche für Intra-Compay-Transfers - Nachweis der Sozialversicherungspflicht jetzt erforderlich

Die spanischen Einwanderungsbehörden kündigten eine Änderung der Praxis in Bezug auf den Nachweis des Sozialversicherungsschutzes bei Anträgen auf Erteilung einer Erlaubnis zur innerbetrieblichen Versetzung (Intra-Company-Transfers) an.

Die wichtigen Punkte sind:

Die Behörden erklärten, dass Anträge auf Erteilung einer Erlaubnis zur unternehmensinternen Versetzung (Intra-Company-Transfers) nun eine gültige Bescheinigung über den Sozialversicherungsschutz enthalten müssen

·Zuvor akzeptierten die Behörden eine Verpflichtungserklärung des Arbeitgebers des Antragstellers, in der dieser bestätigte, dass der Beauftragte im spanischen Sozialsystem registriert würde, wenn der Antragsteller nicht in der Lage war, eine gültige Bescheinigung über den Sozialversicherungsschutz in seinem Herkunftsland zu erhalten

Sowohl bei Erstanträgen als auch bei Verlängerungsanträgen für unternehmensintern versetzte Arbeitnehmer muss nun für die Beantragung ein Nachweis über den Sozialversicherungsschutz vorgelegt werden.

Zusätzlicher Hinweis:

Arbeitgeber sollten sich dieser Änderung der Praxis bewusst sein und die Bearbeitungszeiten der Behörden für die Bescheinigungen über den Versicherungsschutz in ihre Zeitplanung des ganzen Prozesses mit einbeziehen.

Switzerland: New Federal Act on the Taxation of Teleworking comes into force on January 1, 2025

At its meeting on 16 October 2024, the Federal Council brought the Federal Act on the Taxation of Teleworking in International Relations into force on 1 January 2025. This will create the basis for taxing crossborder commuters even if they telework abroad.

The Federal Act on the Taxation of Teleworking in International Relations is a consequence of intergovernmental developments in the area of teleworking with France and Italy.

It ensures that Switzerland can tax the income of employees even if they work in their country of residence for an employer based in Switzerland and provided that Switzerland also has the right of taxation under a treaty.

The proposal, which was approved by the Swiss parliament on 14 June 2024, is limited to Switzerland's five neighbouring countries.

Implementing provisions in the Withholding Tax Ordinance of the Federal Department of Finance will also come into force on 1 January 2025.

These will create legal certainty in the event that the employment relationship with a Swiss employer of employees resident in France ends before 31 December.

Schweiz: Neues Bundesgesetz über die Besteuerung der Telearbeit tritt per 1. Januar 2025 in Kraft

Der Bundesrat hat an seiner Sitzung vom 16. Oktober 2024 das Bundesgesetz über die Besteuerung der Telearbeit im internationalen Verhältnis auf den 1. Januar 2025 in Kraft gesetzt. Damit wird die Grundlage geschaffen, um Grenzgängerinnen und Grenzgänger auch dann besteuern zu können, wenn sie Telearbeit im Ausland verrichten.

Das Bundesgesetz über die Besteuerung der Telearbeit im internationalen Verhältnis ist eine Folge von zwischenstaatlichen Entwicklungen im Bereich von Telearbeit mit Frankreich und Italien.

Es stellt sicher, dass die Schweiz Erwerbseinkünfte von Arbeitnehmerinnen und Arbeitnehmer auch dann besteuern kann, wenn diese in ihrem Ansässigkeitsstaat für einen Arbeitgeber mit Sitz in der Schweiz arbeiten und sofern der Schweiz das Besteuerungsrecht auch staatsvertraglich zufällt.

Die Vorlage, die vom Schweizer Parlament am 14: Juni 2024 die Zustimmung erhalten hat, beschränkt sich auf die fünf Nachbarstaaten der Schweiz.

Ebenfalls auf den 1. Januar 2025 werden in der Quellensteuerverordnung des Eidgenössischen Finanzdepartements Ausführungsbestimmungen in Kraft treten. Diese Ausführungsbestimmungen sollen Rechtssicherheit für den Fall geben, dass das Arbeitsverhältnis mit einem schweizerischen Arbeitgeber von in Frankreich wohnhaften Arbeitnehmerinnen und Arbeitnehmern vor dem 31. Dezember endet.

Case study: De facto employee during a project assignment in Switzerland

The Swiss company "Wilhelm Tell LLC." restores theater stages and is known for its affinity for art and the quality of its work. For an assignment at the Bernese Museum of Art, it requires specialist staff, which is why it engages the British company "BestArtWorkers Ltd.", which also involves selfemployed workers from the UK. These people are long-term subcontractors of the British company and work primarily as art painters or restoration specialists.

The HR manager of the Swiss company therefore registered 3 people for the next assignment in Bern using the online notification procedure. All of them were registered as self-employed service providers on behalf of the British / Swiss company and not as employees of the British "BestArtWorkers Ltd."

As part of a labor market inspection by the labor market inspectorate, the three service providers were asked to provide certain documents relating to their self-employment. These included the A1 certificate, the project contract with the Swiss customer, customer invoices, VAT statements, etc. The following questions were particularly relevant in the form concerning proof of selfemployment:

Information about their own company - name, registration, homepage

Number of regular orders for various clients in their own name and on their own account

Registration in the telephone directory

Advertising for the self-employed activity or the company

Availability of own operating/business premises or own vehicle

Who provides materials, machines and tools for the work assignment

Existence of bookkeeping

Scope for decision-making on the assignment

Organization of accommodation

Art. 1a of the Swiss Posted Workers Act states that foreign service providers who claim to be selfemployed must provide evidence of this to the competent supervisory authorities on request. The concept of self-employment is defined in accordance with Swiss law.

The service provider must present the following documents to the inspection authorities during an on-site inspection:

a.) Copy of the confirmation of registration or copy of the permit issued if the exercise of gainful employment in Switzerland is subject to the registration procedure or the permit procedure under the legislation on foreign nationals; b.) Certificate in accordance with Article 19 paragraph 2 of Regulation (EC) No. 987/2009 (Form A1); c.) Copy of the contract with the client; if there is no written contract, a written confirmation from the client for the assignment to be carried out in Switzerland; the documents must be submitted in an official language.

The labor market inspectorate has assessed the specific case based on the de facto labor situation in Switzerland. The persons inspected submitted the required documents. In view of the situation and the nature of the project implementation, the authority made its decision based on the following aspects:

Lack of decision-making scope / work on instructions - the work organization was carried out after consultation with the team.

The reported persons did not work alone, but in teams on site.

The material was provided by third parties.

Accommodation was organized by the client.

In this sense, the reported persons were not qualified as self-employed persons but as dependent employees in a de facto employee situation. The fact that they were registered as self-employed people in their home country played no role at all.

As a result, the workers were incorrectly registered as self-employed service providers (instead of as posted workers), which is why this constituted a breach of the Posted Workers Act. A fine was imposed in accordance with Art. 9 para. 2 lit. a of the Posted Workers Act.

Conclusion:

Persons who work in Switzerland on the instructions of the client and have their accommodation, work performance and work materials paid for and determined by the client are regarded as auxiliary persons or de facto employees, for whom registration as dependent service providers in the online notification procedure is required, even though these people are considered selfemployed in their home country. The consequence of this regulation is that the working and salary conditions in accordance with the Posted Workers Act or the corresponding sectoral CBA for the protected professions must be complied with.

