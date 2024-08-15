CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 33.2024

After the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced the suspension of approval services via the ESD online platform as of July 2, 2024, the ESD online portal has been back in operation...

Malaysia: Resumption of the online submission function for certain permit applications

Malaysia: Wiederaufnahme der Online-Einreichungsfunktion für bestimmte Bewilligungsanträge

After the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) announced the suspension of approval services via the ESD online platform as of July 2, 2024, the ESD online portal has been back in operation since the beginning of August 2024.

Nachdem die Expatriate Services Division (ESD) die Aussetzung der Bewilligungsdienstleistungen über die ESD-Online-Plattform per 2. Juli 2024 angekündigt hatte, ist das ESD-Online-Portal seit Anfang August 2024 wieder in Betrieb.

Türkiye: The government of Türkiye has introduced a new online system for some permitrelated processes

Türkei: Die türkische Regierung hat ein neues Online-System für einige bewilligungsrelevante Vorgänge eingeführt.

The most important points of these changes are:

Foreign nationals can use their e-government account to register their address and update their personal details in the new system, as well as carry out fingerprint checks.

The system does not allow canceling or rescheduling an appointment after it has been confirmed.

Foreign nationals can access the new system by using their e-government account or by setting up a new account. After initial registration, applicants can only change their details with the relevant migration authority. Previously, applicants could visit the Turkish authorities without an appointment; however, the new system aims to simplify procedures and provide a secure way to submit personal data when making appointments.

Wichtigsten Punkte dieser Änderungen sind:

Ausländische Staatsangehörige können über ihr EGovernment-Konto ihre Adresse registrieren und ihre persönlichen Daten in dem neuen System aktualisieren sowie Fingerabdruckkontrollen durchführen.

Das System lässt keine Stornierung oder Verschiebung eines Termins zu, nachdem dieser bestätigt wurde.

Ausländische Staatsangehörige können auf das neue System zugreifen, indem sie ihr EGovernment-Konto verwenden oder ein neues Konto einrichten. Nach der Erstregistrierung können die Antragsteller ihre Angaben nur noch bei der zuständigen Migrationsbehörde ändern. Bisher konnten die Antragsteller die türkischen Behörden ohne Termin aufsuchen; das neue System soll jedoch die Verfahren vereinfachen und eine sichere Möglichkeit zur Übermittlung persönlicher Daten bei der Terminvergabe bieten.

United Kingdom: UPDATE: Preparations for the implementation of the full digitalization of the UK immigration system by 2025 are on track / Validity of biometric residence cards and biometric residence permits will expire on December 31, 2024 – change to eVisa necessary

Vereinigtes Königreich: UPDATE: Vorbereitungen für die Umsetzung der vollständigen Digitalisierung des Immigration-Systems des Vereinigten Königreichs per 2025 verläuft planmässig / Gültigkeit von biometrische Aufenthaltskarten und biometrischen Aufenthaltsgenehmigungen wird per 31. Dezember 2024 ablaufen - Wechsel zu eVisa notwendig

As we have previously reported here, by 2025 the UK will move to a full digitalization of its immigration system and will therefore phase out the issuing of physical immigration documents (such as biometric residence cards, biometric residence permits, passport endorsements and physical 'vignettes') by the end of 2024 and replace them with eVisas.

From 2025, the immigration status of all individuals will be recorded electronically and accessible via an online United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, which will be linked to the individual's travel document.

This new format will have, as we have already informed you here, no impact on the criteria and requirements for applying for visas or permits. Rather, the exclusive use of eVisas will simply change the way individuals prove their immigration status.

It is important to note that Biometric Residence Cards and Biometric Residence Permits will expire on December 31, 2024. We recommend that holders of these documents, as well as holders of passport endorsements and physical vignettes, set up a UKVI account to access their eVisa. BETA testing is already underway and it is expected that the UKVI account will be available to most people from September 2024

Wie wir bereits an dieser Stelle informiert haben, wird das Vereinigte Königreich zum Jahr 2025 auf eine vollständige Digitalisierung seines Einwanderungssystems umstellen und deshalb schrittweise bis Ende 2024 die Ausstellung physischer Einwanderungsdokumente (wie z.B. biometrische Aufenthaltskarten, biometrische Aufenthaltsgenehmigungen, Passvermerke und physische «Vignetten») einstellen und diese durch eVisas ersetzen.

Ab 2025 wird der Einwanderungsstatus aller Personen ab 2025 elektronisch erfasst und über ein Online-Konto des Vereinigten Königreichs für Visa und Einwanderung (UKVI) zugänglich sein, das mit dem Reisedokument der Person verknüpft sein wird.

Dieses neue Format wird, wie bereits an dieser Stelle von uns informiert, keine Auswirkungen auf die Kriterien und Anforderungen für die Beantragung von Visa oder Genehmigungen haben. Vielmehr wird die ausschliessliche Verwendung von eVisas lediglich die Art und Weise ändern, wie Einzelpersonen ihren Einwanderungsstatus nachweisen.

Es ist wichtig zu beachten, dass biometrische Aufenthaltskarten und biometrische Aufenthaltsgenehmigungen am 31. Dezember 2024 ablaufen werden. Wir empfehlen Inhabern dieser Dokumente sowie Inhabern von Passvermerken und physischen Vignetten ein UKVI-Konto einrichten, um auf ihr eVisum zugreifen zu können.

Die BETA-Tests laufen bereits und es wird erwartet, dass das UKVI-Konto ab September 2024 für die meisten Personen zugänglich sein werden.

