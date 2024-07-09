Switzerland - Global Immigration

There have been developments toward easier access to the Swiss labor market for certain professions.

Efforts to provide easier access to the Swiss labor market for certain professions include the default for non-European Union (EU)/European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nationals: a Swiss labor market test requirement.

By giving priority to the domestic labor market, the aim is to increase local workers' chances of finding a job and to limit the entry of new foreign workers to meet the requirements of the labor market. With its two-tier structure, the system works in favor of domestic workers and workers from EU/EFTA states who can invoke the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between the EU/EFTA countries and Switzerland and are entitled to admission to the Swiss labor market.

In addition to Swiss nationals, domestic persons include those who are foreign nationals seeking employment who already live in Switzerland and are authorized to take up gainful employment. The admission of third-country nationals is therefore only possible if, in addition to the domestic and local labor force, there are no suitable workers from the EU/EFTA area for the Swiss labor market.

Occupations With a Pronounced Shortage of Skilled Labor

Within the last year, the following possible exemptions from the labor market test requirement have been added for consideration by labor market and migration authorities:

In occupations that are demonstrably affected by a pronounced structural shortage of skilled labor, it can be assumed that the domestic potential has been exhausted. If the demand for skilled labor in a particular occupation exceeds the supply under the given working conditions, a shortage of skilled labor can be assumed. However, skills shortages are not absolute, but they can vary in severity. The focus is on structural imbalances, which—in contrast to cyclical fluctuations between supply and demand for skilled labor—exist over a longer period of time.

These are often skilled workers who are not, or only insufficiently, available in the EU/EFTA area. For applications for residence for employment in occupations that are demonstrably affected by a pronounced shortage of skilled labor, the legally stipulated provision of proof of priority in enforcement can be facilitated.

In such cases, the authorities responsible for the preliminary labor market decision may refrain from demanding concrete search efforts. By plausibly demonstrating in an application that there is an occupation shortage in the specific case, the applicant company can fulfill the obligation to provide evidence. In this case, the competent cantonal authority can make the judgment that the domestic potential has been exhausted and that the priority principle is therefore fulfilled.

Taking into account the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) indicators and empirical values from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the following occupational fields may fall under the facilitation of enforcement of the obligation to provide evidence:

Executives (management positions) in research and development; health care; education; information and communication technology; management consultancy; finance and insurance; the mechanical, electrical, and metal industry; and the production of chemical and pharmaceutical products and food products;

Business administration specialists in management and organizational analysis;

Engineering professionals (process and production engineers; civil engineers; engineers in electrical engineering, electronics, and telecommunications), natural scientists, mathematicians and engineers and specialists in information and communication technology (IT engineers, system analysts, software developers, application programmers, database and network specialists);

Certain healthcare professionals: Medical specialists, medical assistants, physiotherapists, qualified nurses (with specialization), other medical specialization, other medical-technical specialists (e.g., medical-technical radiology assistants); and

University and college teachers.

If the facts of the case are critical, or if the competent cantonal authority sees a reason to do so, it can request suitable special evidence (e.g., advertisement of the vacant position on the public unemployment system site or in the EU/EFTA area or reference to the skilled labor situation in the EU/EFTA area). The reasons for this could include the cantonal labor market situation, regional economic priorities, or macroeconomic interests.

The above is not a blanket exemption from the labor market test requirement but gives authorities discretion to grant work permit approvals without labor market testing for these types of employment. Individual case evaluation thus remains as vital as ever.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.