ARTICLE
8 September 2025

Carried Interest: Luxembourg Opportunities | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

In the investment world, carried interest isn't just a reward, it's a strategic tool for aligning the interests of fund managers and investors, and Luxembourg offers unique advantages for structuring it efficiently.
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Jan Neugebauer and Charlotte Demangeat
Carried interest: more than just a performance bonus? 💼📈

https://www.arendt.com/news-insights/...

In Episode 6 of Remuneration Essentials, Jan Neugebauer (Partner, Tax) and Charlotte Demangeat (Senior Associate, Personal Tax & Social Security) explore how carried interest works, how it can be structured, and why Luxembourg is a leading jurisdiction for both local and international beneficiaries.

What you'll learn about:

✔️ What carried interest is and why it's different from a simple bonus

✔️ Key structuring options in Luxembourg

✔️ How to design solutions for non-resident beneficiaries (UK, France, Italy, Spain…)

✔️ Why flexibility and compliance go hand in hand in cross-border setups

Authors
Jan Neugebauer
Charlotte Demangeat
