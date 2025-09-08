Carried Interest: Luxembourg Opportunities | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.
In the investment world, carried interest isn't just a reward, it's a strategic tool for aligning the interests of fund managers and investors, and Luxembourg offers unique advantages for structuring it efficiently.
What you'll learn about:
✔️ What carried interest is and why it's
different from a simple bonus
✔️ Key structuring options in Luxembourg
✔️ How to design solutions for non-resident
beneficiaries (UK, France, Italy, Spain…)
✔️ Why flexibility and compliance go hand in hand
in cross-border setups
