10 September 2025

Establishing An Alternative Investment Fund In Ireland - AIF Legal Structures

An AIF can currently take one of five legal forms: unit trust, investment company, common contractual fund ("CCF"), investment limited partnership ("ILP") and Irish collective asset-management vehicle ("ICAV"). Each form of AIF may have open-ended, closed-ended or limited liquidity funds. A comparison of the different structures is set out in the table below.
An AIF may be established in Ireland as a single standalone fund or as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.

1676114a.jpg

