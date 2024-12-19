AIF Legal Structures

An AIF may be established in Ireland as a single standalone fund or as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

An AIF may be established in Ireland as a single standalone fund or as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.

An AIF can currently take one of five legal forms: unit trust, investment company, common contractual fund (“CCF”), investment limited partnership (“ILP”) and Irish collective asset-management vehicle (“ICAV”). Each form of AIF may have open-ended, closed-ended or limited liquidity funds. A comparison of the different structures is set out in the table below.

Investment company Unit trust CCF ILP ICAV Structure Variable capital investment company incorporated as a public limited company. A unit trust constituted by a trust deed entered into between a management company and a trustee. An unincorporated body constituted under contract by a deed of constitution between a management company and a depositary. A partnership between one or more general partners and one or more limited partners constituted by a partnership agreement. An Irish collective asset management vehicle incorporated under the ICAV Act. Single standalone fund or umbrella fund Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Separate legal personality Yes No No No Yes Board responsible for management Board of directors of investment company Board of directors of management company Board of directors of management company Board of directors of general partner Board of directors of ICAV Other notable features Unlike the other structures opposite, an investment company is subject to a statutory obligation to diversify risk. Tax transparent; unitholders are treated for tax purposes as if they directly own a share of the underlying investments. Investment in a CCFs is limited to institutional investors. Meets the U.S. “check the box” taxation rules. An ICAV is not subject to many of the types of rules applicable to Irish public limited companies which apply to investment companies.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.