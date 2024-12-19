ARTICLE
19 December 2024

AIF Legal Structures

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
An AIF may be established in Ireland as a single standalone fund or as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.
Ireland Wealth Management
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

An AIF may be established in Ireland as a single standalone fund or as an umbrella fund comprising one or more sub-funds.

An AIF can currently take one of five legal forms: unit trust, investment company, common contractual fund (“CCF”), investment limited partnership (“ILP”) and Irish collective asset-management vehicle (“ICAV”). Each form of AIF may have open-ended, closed-ended or limited liquidity funds. A comparison of the different structures is set out in the table below.

 
Investment company
Unit trust
CCF
ILP
ICAV
Structure
Variable capital investment company incorporated as a public limited company.
A unit trust constituted by a trust deed entered into between a management company and a trustee.
An unincorporated body constituted under contract by a deed of constitution between a management company and a depositary.
A partnership between one or more general partners and one or more limited partners constituted by a partnership agreement.
An Irish collective asset management vehicle incorporated under the ICAV Act.
Single standalone fund or umbrella fund
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Separate legal personality
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
Board responsible for management
Board of directors of investment company
Board of directors of management company
Board of directors of management company
Board of directors of general partner
Board of directors of ICAV
Other notable features
Unlike the other structures opposite, an investment company is subject to a statutory obligation to diversify risk.
  

Tax transparent; unitholders are treated for tax purposes as if they directly own a share of the underlying investments.

 

Investment in a CCFs is limited to institutional investors.

  

Meets the U.S. “check the box” taxation rules.

 

An ICAV is not subject to many of the types of rules applicable to Irish public limited companies which apply to investment companies.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More