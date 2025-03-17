Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - March 2025

Welcome to the March 2025 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Dates & Deadlines: Q1 2025 / Q2 2025

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

Compliance and Internal audit Functions- ESMA Common Supervisory Action

On 17 February, the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) circulated a questionnaire on the compliance and internal audit functions of UCITS management companies and AIFMs to a sample group of fund management companies for completion.

Irish Domiciled Hedge funds – Central Bank of Ireland Review

The CBI has launched a review of the Irish domiciled hedge funds sector, to improve understanding of the financial stability risks of the hedge funds sector in Ireland and to enhance supervisory understanding of the sector.

Central Bank of Ireland 2025 Regulatory and Supervisory Priorities

On 28 February 2025 the CBI published its Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook for the year ahead. The report encompasses the CBI's risk assessment and priorities for the period ahead and sets out its views and supervisory agenda.

Irish Property Funds – Regulatory Engagement and Reporting Schedule

The CBI has prepared a timeline detailing deadline for engagement on the asset disposal template for property funds, annual fund questionnaire, annual return submission deadline and leverage reduction and maintenance plans.

ESMA's 2026-2028 Work Programme

ESMA has published its 2026 – 2028 work programme.

Sustainable Finance Omnibus Simplification Update

On 26 February 2025, the European Commission unveiled an omnibus plan to introduce amendments simplifying the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the Carbon Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and the InvestEu Regulation.

Simplifying the EU Taxonomy

The omnibus plan referred to above includes amendments to the CSRD regarding Taxonomy reporting as a derogation to Article 8 Taxonomy Regulation. In addition, the European Commission proposes draft amendments to the Taxonomy Disclosures, Climate and Environmental Delegated Acts.

AML Risk Assessment of the Irish Funds sector

The Irish government will soon be conducting a risk assessment of Ireland's fund and asset management sector as part of the national risk assessment project through anonymous survey.

