Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - January 2025

Open-ended loan originating AIFs – ESMA consultation

ESMA publishes a consultation on proposed standards to determine the requirements with which loan-originating AIFS must comply to be regarded as open-ended.

Central Bank of Ireland establishes a dedicated F&P unit

The CBI announced on 19 December 2024 the establishment of a dedicated F&P unit that will be in place at the start of 2025.

Central Bank of Ireland PCF annual confirmation and CF certification

The Central Bank of Ireland's preapproval control functions annual confirmation and control function annual certification facility will be open on the CBI portal from 1 January 2025.

Central Bank of Ireland investment funds supervision bulletin

The CBI issued the first edition of its Investment Funds Supervision bulletin in December 2024 to highlight current and future areas of supervisory and authorisation focus.

ESMA Q&A on fund names

ESMA released some Q&A in December 2024 to assist with application of the requirements of the ESMA guidelines on funds' names using ESG and sustainability related terms.

SFDR product categorisation – Briefing from EU Platform on Sustainable Finance

The EU Platform on Sustainable Finance published a briefing on 17 December 2024 on the categorisation of products under SFDR.

DORA- ESA summary report from dry run exercise

The European Supervisory Authorities published a summary report on 17 December 2024 with the key findings from the 2024 Dry Run exercise regarding the registers of information under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

CSRD, EU Taxonomy and CSDDD – proposed omnibus simplification package

The European Commission has announced an intention to investigate simplification of the requirements of 3 key pieces of European sustainable finance legislation through an omnibus legislative process.

Central Bank of Ireland response to NBFI consultation

The CBI responded to the European Commission's consultation assessing the adequacy of macroprudential policies for non-bank financial intermediation.

