ARTICLE
20 February 2025

ESMA Launches CSA On Compliance And Internal Audit Functions

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
On 14 February 2025, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") launched a new Common Supervisory Action ("CSA") focused on Compliance and Internal Audit Functions within fund management.
Ireland Wealth Management
Kevin Murphy,Tara O'Reilly,Cormac Commins
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 14 February 2025, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") launched a new Common Supervisory Action ("CSA") focused on Compliance and Internal Audit Functions within fund management companies. See ESMA's notice here – ESMA launches a Common Supervisory Action with NCAs on Compliance and Internal Audit Functions.

ESMA's CSA will focus on assessing the extent to which UCITS management companies and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFMs") have established effective compliance and internal audit functions with the adequate staffing, authority, knowledge, and expertise to perform their duties under the AIFM and UCITS Directives. ESMA notes that compliance and internal audit functions are designed to ensure that the internal control mechanisms to monitor, identify, measure, and mitigate any possible risks of non-compliance with the applicable rules are in place.

In response to the new CSA launch, the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") has begun its review of Irish fund management companies' Compliance and Internal Audit Functions with questionnaires issuing this week to selected entities. Responses are due by mid-March and details of the submission process are in the communications issued by the Central Bank.

This CSA questionnaire issued by the Central Bank covers:

  • " Compliance Policy & Procedure Measures
  • Assignment of Compliance Responsibilities
  • Conditions enabling the compliance function to perform
  • Compliance Reporting to Senior Management
  • Compliance Monitoring Plans
  • Internal Audit Responsibilities, controls, and delegation
  • Internal Audit Reporting to Senior Management
  • Internal Audit Plans

The Compliance and Internal Audit Function CSA will continue throughout 2025 and in keeping with the common assessment framework, it is anticipated that the Central Bank will schedule on-site engagements for selected entities during the year. Meanwhile, ESMA has committed to publishing a final report in 2026, following which the Central Bank may publish its findings and actions.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
Photo of Tara O'Reilly
Tara O'Reilly
Photo of Ian Dillon
Ian Dillon
Photo of Cormac Commins
Cormac Commins
Photo of Dara Harrington
Dara Harrington
Photo of Siobhan McBean
Siobhan McBean
Photo of Stephanie Hanrahan
Stephanie Hanrahan
Photo of Christopher O'Reilly
Christopher O'Reilly
Photo of Denise Murray
Denise Murray
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More