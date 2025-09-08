Legal News - September 25

September 2025 edition of Legal News.
Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.
- "Very, Very Modest Awards": GDPR &
Personal Injury Claims
The Irish Supreme Court issued an important decision in the case of Dillon v Irish Life Assurance Plc that clarifies the legal treatment of non-material damages, such as emotional distress, arising from data breaches.
- European Commission publishes updates to Solvency
II Delegated Regulation
In July 2025, the European Commission published a draft delegated regulation to amend the Solvency II Delegated Regulation, which aims to remove barriers that currently hinder (re)insurers from supporting the long-term financing of the EU economy.
- NIS2, Ireland and Draft Guidance
Our Technology team examines the latest developments in Ireland in the context of the second Network and Information Security Directive, under three pillars: (1) cybersecurity risk management; (2) incident reporting and handling; and (3) supervision and enforcement.
- Medical Negligence: Appeal on Costs Differential
Order Dismissed
The Court of Appeal recently upheld the High Court's decision on quantum and costs in Milmoe v Chatzis and Sheldon Investments Limited t/a River Medical Group.
- CRD VI Changes to EU Third-Country Branches: EBA
Report
Our Financial Regulation team examines changes to third country branches under the Capital Requirements Directive VI and a recent European Banking Authority Report assessing the possibility of the direct provision of core banking services from third countries not only to EU credit institutions, but to any EU financial sector entity.
- What's New in the Central Bank's 2025
Operational Resilience Guidance?
The Central Bank of Ireland recently updated its Cross-Industry Guidance on Operational Resilience to reflect the maturing of operational resilience frameworks within regulated firms and incorporate insights gained, including from the implementation of the Digital Operational Resilience Act and ongoing industry engagement.
In Shorts
- William Fry secures significant victory for Argentina in the Irish High Court
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – August 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.