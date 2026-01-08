ARTICLE
8 January 2026

Horizon Scanner Finance January 2026 - Irish Developments

AC
Contributor

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) issued a notice of intention to make limited amendments to the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 (the Rules) on 17 December 2025.
PROSPECTUSES: CBI RULES

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) issued a notice of intention to make limited amendments to the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 (the Rules) on 17 December 2025. The amendments are primarily intended to align the Rules with amendments made to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation) by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 (the Listing Act).

Rule 34(3) will be updated to expressly reference the EU Follow-on Prospectus and EU Growth Issuance Prospectus, which are being introduced from 5 March 2026. Rule 47 will be amended to remove the specific requirement for PDF format, retaining the requirement for searchable electronic format that cannot be modified. Rule 50 will be updated to reflect the replacement of simplified prospectuses and EU Growth prospectuses with the new EU Follow-on prospectus and EU Growth issuance prospectus.

The CBI considers these changes to be limited technical updates, and will implement them through an amending statutory instrument to be published in due course.

Stakeholders are invited to submit queries by 23 January 2026.

