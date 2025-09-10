Regulatory Insights - August 2025

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.
Technology can make EU anti-money laundering supervision more
effective, says EBA
EBA published a report on 12 August 2025 on how technology
tools (SupTech) can improve the supervision of Anti-Money
Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). The
report examines ongoing innovation by EU authorities and how
technology can help implement the new EU AML/CFT framework.
Key points:
The EU has created a new authority, the AMLA, to coordinate
AML/CFT supervision across member states. This change offers a
chance to modernise how supervision is done, making it more
data-driven and risk-focused.
The EBA conducted a survey of national supervisors and hosted a
workshop to understand trends, challenges, and best practices in
using technology for AML/CFT supervision. issues with data
governance.
Almost half of the technology tools identified are already in
use, with another third under development. These tools help improve
data quality, foster collaboration between authorities, and risk
identification.
Challenges remain, including limited resources, unclear legal
rules, and issues with data governance.
The report shows that technology can strengthen AML/CFT
supervision across the EU, helping authorities detect risks more
efficiently and coordinate better while adapting to the new
framework.
Asset Management
ESMA publishes overview of cross-border fund distribution
ESMA published on 21 August 2025 a comprehensive overview of rules for the
cross-border distribution of UCITS and AIFs across the EU-27 and
EFTA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway).
Key highlights:
Notification & passporting: Funds must submit core
documents—such as the prospectus, KIID, and reports—to
host NCAs before marketing; some jurisdictions allow marketing once
an acknowledgment is received.
Marketing communications: Materials must be clear, fair, and
not misleading. Most NCAs review marketing after dissemination
rather than through pre-approval.. and highlights jurisdictions
differences.
Fees & transparency: The overview provides links to
national fee schedules
Regulatory context: The publication aligns with the CBDF
Regulation (EU 2019/1156), complementing UCITS, AIFMD, and PRIIPs
frameworks.
This resource is intended as a practical reference for firms
planning cross-border fund distribution, while noting that national
rules and procedures may still vary.