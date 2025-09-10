Regulatory Insights - August 2025

Technology can make EU anti-money laundering supervision more effective, says EBA

EBA published a report on 12 August 2025 on how technology tools (SupTech) can improve the supervision of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). The report examines ongoing innovation by EU authorities and how technology can help implement the new EU AML/CFT framework. Key points: The EU has created a new authority, the AMLA, to coordinate AML/CFT supervision across member states. This change offers a chance to modernise how supervision is done, making it more data-driven and risk-focused.

The EBA conducted a survey of national supervisors and hosted a workshop to understand trends, challenges, and best practices in using technology for AML/CFT supervision. issues with data governance.

Almost half of the technology tools identified are already in use, with another third under development. These tools help improve data quality, foster collaboration between authorities, and risk identification.

Challenges remain, including limited resources, unclear legal rules, and issues with data governance. The report shows that technology can strengthen AML/CFT supervision across the EU, helping authorities detect risks more efficiently and coordinate better while adapting to the new framework.