Malta Strengthens Family Office And Treasury Operations Framework

Earlier this year, Malta launched a dedicated regime for family offices and treasury operations, marking a significant milestone in its ambition to become a leading jurisdiction...

An Evolution in Strategic Talent Attraction

Earlier this year, Malta launched a dedicated regime for family offices and treasury operations, marking a significant milestone in its ambition to become a leading jurisdiction for private wealth and financial services. Now, with the introduction of Legal Notice 250 of 2025, the framework has been enhanced to attract senior professionals who can lead, scale, and innovate within these structures.

This latest development reflects Malta's commitment to building a high-integrity, future-ready financial ecosystem, one that supports genuine leadership, fosters innovation, and strengthens its position as a hub for private wealth and treasury operations.

What's New?

Effective 1 January 2025, and applicable from the 2026 year of assessment, the enhanced framework introduces a 15% flat tax rate on qualifying income for senior professionals employed in eligible entities. To qualify, individuals must earn a minimum of €65,000 annually, with the threshold increasing by €10,000 every five years.

Eligible roles include:

Chief Executive Officers

Heads of Risk, Compliance, Investment, and Portfolio Management

Senior Traders and Structuring Professionals

This incentive complements Malta's broader strategy to attract high-calibre talent and reinforce operational excellence across the financial services sector.

Strategic Scope

The framework applies to entities that are central to Malta's evolving financial landscape:

Genuine employment arrangements

Professional qualifications

Adequate accommodation and private medical insurance

No prior benefit under similar schemes

These safeguards ensure the framework supports real leadership, not nominal appointments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.