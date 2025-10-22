Banking Risk Expert Ranjit Gokarn To Join Moneybase Board Of Directors

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

Article Insights

Finance Malta are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

in European Union

Moneybase proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Ranjit Gokarn to its Board of Directors.

A seasoned Risk professional in the banking industry, Mr. Gokarn brings with him nearly 34 years of experience in the financial services sector, 32 of which were with the HSBC group as an International Manager. During his career, Mr Gokarn served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of HSBC Malta plc, maintaining close awareness of local developments. He also held key roles including Chief Control Officer at HSBC UK, COO at HSBC Turkey, and Chief Risk Officer at HSBC India.

"Ranjit's appointment is another significant vote of confidence for Moneybase and underscores our commitment to operate at the highest standards of risk governance, compliance, and customer excellence, while attracting top-tier talent from across the financial industry," said Mr. Alan Cuschieri, CEO and Founder of Moneybase.

"He has extensive experience in emerging markets including India, the UAE, Turkey, and Mauritius and developed markets such as the UK, France, Japan & Singapore and will be able to add significant value to several elements of the strategy to deliver Moneybase's vision of innovation and expansion of its services in the financial sector. We are excited to leverage his capabilities as we strengthen our position in the market and drive our commitment to excellence," added Mr. Cuschieri.

"I am delighted to join the Moneybase board and look forward to contributing to the growth of the business and its strategic imperative of transforming the financial experience for clients, while focusing on increasing the expertise and capabilities of our Risk function" said Mr. Gokarn.

The appointment is subject to the MFSA's approval. Moneybase Limited is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.