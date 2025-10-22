BOV Club Empowers Students With Money Smart Solutions At Freshers' Week

Bank of Valletta (BOV) is hitting the ground running this Freshers' Week, meeting thousands of students across Malta and Gozo and showing why it's the Bank of choice for young people.

Bank of Valletta (BOV) is hitting the ground running this Freshers' Week, meeting thousands of students across Malta and Gozo and showing why it's the Bank of choice for young people.

From 24th September through 10th October, the BOV Club team will be present at Higher Secondary, ITS, University of Malta, Junior College, MCAST, and other sixth forms, bringing an engaging mix of financial education, well-being, and career opportunities right to students' doorsteps.

At the heart of the campaign is financial literacy. Students are being invited to take part in an awareness quiz on financial scams, giving them the chance to win a MacBook while learning how to recognise and avoid fraud. The aim is to equip young people with practical knowledge that can help them protect their finances in today's digital world. Alongside this, the team is on hand to answer everyday money queries, from managing stipends to planning for the future.

At the core of this financial support is the BOV Club and the BOV Graduate Package, which combine a range of financial benefits with other services to give students an attractive financial bundle to help them through their studies. In addition, those who open a new BOV Club account by the end of October 2025 will also receive a €60 welcome gift directly into their new account, provided their stipend is credited to the account.

This year's campaign goes beyond money matters, creating a well-rounded experience for students. Physical challenges, including the Skierg and bike competitions, are giving students a chance to test their stamina and win prizes, while the Bank's People & Culture team will be showcasing career opportunities with the Bank.

Daniel Magrin, Head of Marketing and Product Lifecycle Management at Bank of Valletta, explained that "BOV Club is about more than just opening an account. We want students to be smart with their money from the very start — whether it is about spotting scams, managing their stipend, or planning ahead. By adding elements of well-being and career opportunities, we're showing up as a real partner in their journey. That's what makes BOV the natural choice for students."

The BOV Club and BOV Graduate Package reinforce the Bank's commitment to the next generation, giving students the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to grow, while ensuring that BOV continues to be their trusted partner throughout their studies.

