Tax-Free Trading: Strategies That ACTUALLY Work (Video)

I'm going to tell you something very interesting and something clever that our clients do, the bigger clients that we have do. Of course, these are clients who are dealing with financial instruments, and they are traders, day traders, or... I mean, they follow different strategies, but their core occupation is being traders.

Some of them are Cyprus tax residents and non-domiciled. So, sometimes they choose to channel all their trading at the personal level. What does that mean? As explained earlier on, if they are not dealing with commodities, and they are only dealing with securities, everything is tax-free. If they are holding positions and they receive interest because it's passing by the personal level, it's tax-free.

