From Luxembourg Roots To Global Reach

At the "2025 Finance Awards by Paperjam x Luxembourg for Finance", held on 25 November at Gridx, leading figures of the financial industry will gather to celebrate the visionaries shaping Luxembourg's Financial Centre. Ahead of the gala dinner attended by finance minister Gilles Roth (CSV) and Lionel Barber, former Financial Times editor-in-chief, Thierry Kauffman and Tiago Nogueira, from Elvinger Hoss Prussen, one of the event's lead partners, share their vision of today's finance.

As a pioneer Luxembourg law firm deeply rooted in Luxembourg's financial landscape, we are honoured to sponsor this year's Finance Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation across the sector Thierry Kauffman

Partner

Luxembourg remains indisputably one of the world's most stable and dynamic financial centres. This position is sustained not only by its robust regulatory framework but also by its forward-looking business culture. Tiago Nogueira

Partner

In a nutshell, how would you describe Elvinger Hoss Prussen's DNA in the financial centre?

Since our founding in 1964 by visionary lawyers driven by excellence and creativity in legal practice, we have shaped a firm with one clear purpose, cultivating what sets us apart: to deliver the most comprehensive, multidisciplinary legal services to businesses, institutions and entrepreneurs alike. Over decades, we have played a unique role in the development of Luxembourg as a financial centre, contributing to landmark and innovative banking, insurance and fund structures and in shaping the legal, corporate and regulatory architecture. From a visionary Luxembourg roots to a global reach, we continue to contribute to Luxembourg's financial ecosystem, helping clients seize tomorrow's most promising opportunities by guiding them through their most critical Luxembourg legal matters, bringing precision, responsiveness and cross-border perspective. With more than 60 years of expertise in the Luxembourg financial centre we strive to deliver, with the same ambition, unparalleled advice for our clients on their most critical legal affairs, with the highest standards of excellence, ethics and compliance

The Finance Awards recognise visionary profiles: what does innovation in legal advice mean to you?

Innovation in legal advice is about foresight and the ability to anticipate market developments and regulatory change before they emerge. It combines legal precision with strategic insight, leveraging technology, data and cross-disciplinary collaboration to provide guidance that is both pragmatic and visionary. Excellence lies not only in how we deliver, but also in how we evolve: from drawing on our experience and data to stay ahead of change and make well-founded decisions. We do not pursue innovation for its own sake; rather, we are committed to continuous improvement aligned with the needs of our team members and clients. Through selective adoption of technology, we aim to deliver smarter and more tailored solutions that enhance the quality of our services.

Regulatory compliance is becoming a global challenge. How can we maintain the balance between rigour and agility?

Regulatory compliance has become a global challenge and Luxembourg's financial industry must indeed, like other key financial centres, find the right balance between rigour and agility to stay competitive. This balance may, in our view, only be achieved when combining (i) investments in new technologies; (ii) 'people's investment' and (iii) cultivating a continuous dialogue with the relevant supervisors. Ultimately, maintaining balance requires strong cross-functional governance and a mindset that treats compliance not as a constraint but as a strategic asset supporting trust, innovation and long-term market access.

This article was first published in Paperjam, November 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.