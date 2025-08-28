Regulatory Insights

AMLA sets clear expectations for crypto sector ahead of supervisory role launch

As the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) assumed its full responsibilities on 1 July 2025, it set clear expectations for firms operating in the crypto-asset space to establish and maintain robust measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. AMLA acknowledges the growing role of innovation and new business models in the financial sector but underscores that the transformation of the cryptoassets landscape must be accompanied by strong safeguards. In line with the evolving regulatory framework, the authority emphasises the importance of ensuring that financial crime risks in this domain are addressed effectively across the EU. The authority's 2025 Work Programme places Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) high on the supervisory agenda. AMLA has highlighted the sector's inherent vulnerabilities - particularly its technological complexity, cross-border reach, and potential for anonymity - as drivers of elevated ML/TF risk. With the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) now in effect, CASPs are required to obtain a MiCA license to operate within the EU. Several licences have already been granted, including to prominent market players, and the number is expected to rise significantly. While National Competent Authorities (NCAs) retain responsibility for initial licensing and oversight of CASPs, AMLA will collaborate closely with them to promote consistent implementation of AML/CFT obligations across Member States. The Authority has made clear that it expects competent authorities to ensure CASPs have effective compliance systems in place from the outset of their authorisation. Further reflecting the strategic importance of this sector, AMLA's financial intelligence unit will include crypto-assets among its initial focus areas. This will involve joint analytical efforts to identify emerging cross-border practices and financial crime risks in this rapidly developing space. These efforts are part of AMLA's broader goal to foster a harmonised, risk-based supervisory environment and to support a level playing field for all EU market participants.