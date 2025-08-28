Regulatory Insights

Anti-Money Laundering (1)
|AMLA sets clear expectations for crypto sector ahead of supervisory role launch
|
As the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) assumed its full responsibilities on 1 July 2025, it set clear expectations for firms operating in the crypto-asset space to establish and maintain robust measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. AMLA acknowledges the growing role of innovation and new business models in the financial sector but underscores that the transformation of the cryptoassets landscape must be accompanied by strong safeguards. In line with the evolving regulatory framework, the authority emphasises the importance of ensuring that financial crime risks in this domain are addressed effectively across the EU.
The authority's 2025 Work Programme places Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) high on the supervisory agenda. AMLA has highlighted the sector's inherent vulnerabilities - particularly its technological complexity, cross-border reach, and potential for anonymity - as drivers of elevated ML/TF risk. With the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) now in effect, CASPs are required to obtain a MiCA license to operate within the EU. Several licences have already been granted, including to prominent market players, and the number is expected to rise significantly.
While National Competent Authorities (NCAs) retain responsibility for initial licensing and oversight of CASPs, AMLA will collaborate closely with them to promote consistent implementation of AML/CFT obligations across Member States. The Authority has made clear that it expects competent authorities to ensure CASPs have effective compliance systems in place from the outset of their authorisation.
Further reflecting the strategic importance of this sector, AMLA's financial intelligence unit will include crypto-assets among its initial focus areas. This will involve joint analytical efforts to identify emerging cross-border practices and financial crime risks in this rapidly developing space. These efforts are part of AMLA's broader goal to foster a harmonised, risk-based supervisory environment and to support a level playing field for all EU market participants.
|Update to EU list of high-risk third countries published
|
The EU Commission published Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/1184 in the Official Journal, updating the EU's list of high-risk third countries for AntiMoney Laundering (AML) purposes. The changes align with recent assessments by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Key changes:
This list has direct implications for enhanced due diligence under EU AML rules.
Effective date:
The changes took effect on 5 August 2025.
Anti-Money Laundering (2)
|ESAs sign MoU with AMLA to strengthen supervisory cooperation
|
The European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA, and ESMA) have signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the newly established European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) to strengthen supervisory cooperation across the EU.
This MoU establishes practical arrangements for efficient and timely collaboration, facilitating the exchange of critical AML/CFT information and promoting supervisory convergence and cross-sector learning.
AMLA is empowered to
Meanwhile, the ESAs continue to promote financial stability and supervisory convergence, with their Joint Committee, chaired by EIOPA in 2025, serving as a key platform for cross-sector coordination.
This collaborative framework enhances the EU's ability to address money laundering and terrorist financing risks in a coordinated and effective manner.
|FATF publishes comprehensive update on terrorist financing risks
|
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) published on 8 July 2025 a new report identifying serious and evolving Terrorist Financing (TF) risks and calling for stronger global responses.
The Report - "Comprehensive update on terrorist financing risks" - highlights terrorists' ongoing ability to exploit the financial system and adapt methods to raise, move, and use funds, often combining conventional and digital tools. The Report draws on input from over 80 jurisdictions and 840 private sector and academic submissions, presenting trends and case studies from the past decade. It identifies key threats including decentralised operations, individuals acting alone who exploit legitimate financial channels and digital platforms, links with organised crime, and terrorism financing challenges in conflict zones. Despite steps taken by many countries, the FATF found that 69% of jurisdictions assessed still have major or structural deficiencies in prosecuting and convicting TF cases. FATF President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo, emphasised the importance of leveraging the findings of this Report to improve countries' understanding of national risks and to promote international collaboration. The Report includes practical TF risk indicators for public and private stakeholders and calls for targeted public-private partnerships and better international coordination. It also emphasises the importance of protecting humanitarian aid from abuse and implementing proportionate, risk-based safeguards for nonprofit organisations.
Produced with the support of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) and France, the Report complements CTED's ongoing work on global Terrorism Financing (TF) trends and implementation gaps.
A public webinar to present the findings took place on 22 July 2025.
Anti-Money Laundering (3)
|FATF introduces new procedure to prevent disruption of legitimate NPO activities
|
FATF launched on 10 July 2025 a new process to address unintended consequences from the misapplication of its standards on Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs). The aim is to safeguard legitimate NPO work from unjustified disruption while maintaining strong defences against terrorist financing.
The new procedure enables countries, the IMF, and the World Bank to raise concerns when FATF standards are applied in ways that unfairly hinder NPOs. It complements FATF's mutual evaluation and oversight processes and applies to all FATF and FSRB members, unless an FSRB opts to manage its own process.
FATF President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo, said the new procedure reflects the organisation's commitment to proportionality and responsiveness, balancing action on terrorist financing with support for NPOs.
The procedural updates are detailed in:
|CySEC issues updated AML guidance on customer identity verification
|
On 9 July 2025, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) issuedCircular No. C721, replacing Circular C367 dated 24 March 2020. The update addresses the application of Article 62(2) of the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law of 2007 (L. 188(I)/2007).
The revised Circular provides updated guidance on the limited circumstances under which the verification of customer and beneficial owner identity may be completed during, rather than prior to, the establishment of a business relationship - in line with Article 62(2) of the Law.
The Circular sets clear limits and rules for when identity verification can happen after starting a business relationship, including:
Firms should review their onboarding processes and internal controls to ensure alignment with the updated guidance and CySEC's expectations.
Anti-Money Laundering (4)
|EBA highlights risks from improper use of RegTech and FinTech Tools
|
EBA published on 28 July 2025 its 2025 Opinion on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) risks within the EU financial sector, highlighting how geopolitical developments, digital transformation, and regulatory changes are reshaping the risk landscape.
The EBA stresses that while innovation can strengthen compliance, careless deployment of RegTech and other tools may expose firms to heightened ML/TF risks. It underscores the importance of consistently applying the new EU legal framework to mitigate emerging threats, particularly as financial crime tactics become increasingly sophisticated.
Key findings include:
Regulatory context:
The Opinion is issued under Article 6(5) of Directive (EU) 2015/849 (Fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive), which mandates the EBA to assess ML/TF risks in the EU financial sector biennially. The findings will feed into the EU Commission's Supranational Risk Assessment and help guide both national authorities and the EBA's future policy priorities.
Banking & Finance (1)
|EBA finalises guidelines on risk weighting for residential property ADC exposures
|
EBA released on 1 July 2025 its final Guidelines on Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC) exposures to residential property under the standardised approach of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR).
These Guidelines clarify the conditions under which banks may apply a lower risk weight of 100%, rather than the default 150%,to qualifying ADC exposures, helping ensure a more risk-sensitive treatment of residential property lending.
Key updates include:
These measures form part of the EBA's broader roadmap for implementing the EU Banking Package on credit risk, balancing prudential safeguards with realeconomy considerations.
|EBA launches consultation on revised guidelines for definition of default
|
EBA opened on 2 July 2025 a public consultation on draft amendments to its Guidelines on the application of the definition of default under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). The proposed changes aim to strike a balance between flexibility for institutions and sound credit risk management.
Key proposals include:
The EBA is also considering, but has not yet included, a possible shortening of the probation period for certain loans where borrowers have been given special repayment relief (known as forborne exposures), for example reducing it from one year to three months. This aims to encourage earlier debt restructuring.
Consultation details:
Banking & Finance (2)
|(continued)
|This review is part of the EBA's broader mandate under Article 178(7) of the CRR, reflecting updated EU rules and ongoing efforts to strengthen prudential supervision across the banking sector.
|EBA consults on draft guidelines for estimating Credit Conversion Factors (CCF)
|
EBA launched on 2 July 2025 a public consultation on its draft Guidelines for the estimation and application of Credit Conversion Factors (CCFs) under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). The consultation runs until 15 October 2025.
These Guidelines are part of the Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) repair programme and aim to standardise expectations for CCF modelling across EU banks, supporting consistency and risk sensitivity in internal models.
Key points:
Consultation details:
This initiative supports the EBA's ongoing effort to maintain prudential soundness while improving clarity and consistency in internal model frameworks across the EU banking sector.
|EBA issues hotfix for reporting framework 4.1 and postpones xBRL-CSV deadline
|
EBA released on 4 July 2025 a hotfix for Reporting Framework 4.1, addressing a range of technical issues discovered in the initial version. The update includes corrections to ensure accurate and consistent reporting by institutions.
To support implementation, the EBA has published a detailed issues list, outlining:
In related news, the EBA postponed the mandatory adoption of the xBRL-CSV reporting format. Originally planned for the December 2025 reference date, it is now required starting from March 2026, giving firms more time to adapt.
All updates and documentation are available on the EBA's Reporting Framework 4.1 and 4.2 webpages.
