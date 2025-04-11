News Bulletin No. 7

Figures:

Fraud Detected by the Assurance Maladie

According to the report unveiled on March 20, 2025, the Assurance Maladie identified and stopped fraud totaling 628 million euros in 2024, an increase of 35% compared to the previous year. According to Thomas Fatôme, General Manager of the Caisse Nationale d'Assurance Maladie (Cnam), this figure reflects "an intensified mobilization."

Reduction in Exemptions from Employee Contributions for Apprenticeships

In accordance with Article 23 of the LFSS for 2025, Decree No. 2025-290 of March 28, 2025, officially published in the Journal Officiel on March 30, 2025, confirms the reduction in the portion of remuneration exempt from employee contributions, from 79% to 50% of the SMIC (minimum wage). This provision applies to apprenticeship contracts signed after March 1, 2025.

AGIRC-ARRCO Circular No. 2025-6-SG-DRJ

The circular of March 19, 2025, disseminates rider No. 23 signed on December 18, 2024, by the social partners amending the ANI of November 17, 2017. This amendment ensures that employees on reduced daily work schedules, regardless of their level of remuneration, can access the AGIRC-ARRCO contribution maintenance scheme based on the remuneration they would have received if they were working full-time, even if they are not eligible for the basic scheme.

Health Payment

A decree published in the Journal Officiel on March 25, 2025, increases the reference amount used to calculate the "health payment" or "health voucher," in accordance with Article L. 911-7-1 of the Social Security Code. For 2025, this amount is set at 21.50 euros, compared with 20.75 euros in 2024.

DSN: Employers subject to the Obligation d'Emploi des Travailleurs Handicapés (Obligation to Employ Disabled Workers) must submit their annual declaration for 2024 via the DSN of April 2025, with a deadline of May 5 or May 15, depending on the case.

Social Rescrits

According to a press release dated April 2, 2025, a new environment dedicated to general social Rescrits has been integrated into the Bulletin officiel de la sécurité sociale (BOSS), with opposable Rescrits being progressively added to reinforce accessibility to the law regarding social contributions.

URSSAF Inspection: The Importance of the Inspector's Signature on the Checks (Cass. Civ 2e, 20-03-2025, No. 23-10.061)

In this case, 38 companies belonging to the same group were subject to an URSSAF inspection by four collection inspectors. The letter of observations was signed by only one of them. In this ruling, the Court de Cassation (final court of appeal) first emphasizes that when several URSSAF agents have participated in an inspection, the letter of observations must be signed by each of them; otherwise, the inspection is null and void. However, it specifies that in the case of concerted and simultaneous inspections of several companies within the same group, the letter of observations sent to each company must be signed by the inspector who personally carried out the verification of each company's individual situation.

Indemnity for Occupation of the Employee's Home in a Professional Capacity (Cass. Soc., 19-03-2025, No. 22-17.315 F-B)

The Court de Cassation (final court of appeal) has ruled that an action for payment of compensation for the occupation of an employee's home for business purposes is an action related to the performance of the employment contract. Therefore, it is time-barred after two years from the date on which the person bringing the action knew or ought to have known of the facts enabling them to exercise their right.

