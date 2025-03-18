Why You Need An Anti-Phishing Service To Protect Your Brand From Fraud

From email phishing to fake social media accounts, brand impersonation poses major risks to businesses and their consumers. Our tailorable anti-phishing service enables brand owners to identify and shut down online abuse and phishing scams effectively.

As part of our online brand protection solution, we offer a bespoke anti-phishing and web monitoring service that focuses specifically on brand impersonation. Comprising field-proven monitoring capabilities and a dedicated anti-phishing mailbox that is managed on the client's behalf, the customizable service includes:

Creating and managing a phishing mailbox for you to report perceived abuse for action and control.

for you to report perceived abuse for action and control. Monitoring of newly registered domain names.

SSL monitoring of hostnames in newly published SSL/TLS certificates.

of hostnames in newly published SSL/TLS certificates. Monitoring of social media and Paid Ads.

and Monitoring of "PhishTanks" (directories of phishing scams).

How Our Anti-Phishing Service Works

Step 1: Creation of an Anti-Phishing Mailbox

Backed by our dedicated incident team, we set up an anti-phishing mailbox for your organization to forward fraudulent activity. Our team will analyze each threat and use the enforcement mechanisms in our case management and take-down brand protection system (CMS) to report the threat to the various internet service providers (ISPs) promptly. Your dedicated account manager will also help set up 'how-to' guides for your website to guide recipients through the steps necessary to submit phishing and fraud emails to our team.

During global malicious campaigns, our team regularly analyze and address 4,000+ perceived scam emails a day.

Step 2: Optimize Online Monitoring

We tailor the online monitoring modules that form part of our online brand protection solution to support brands where they need us most. This includes optimizing our:

Web Monitoring Service

Our web monitoring service for phishing cases includes undertaking reverse searches for unique identifiers from the cases collected from various sources—such as abuse mailboxes, domain monitoring, and threat exchangers—to proactively detect unreported phishing pages, gather data, and neutralize the attacker's infrastructure.

For one of our clients in one year alone, our team analyzed hundreds of thousands of perceived risks, took action against 19,549 unique websites, and successfully closed more than 85% of them.

Domain Monitoring Service

Our team investigates newly registered domain names daily, and suspicious domain registrations are added to our CMS and enforced immediately to pre-agreed workflows when signs of fraudulent or malicious behavior are detected.

SSL Monitoring

Most online abuse such as phishing, harmful activity, and brand impersonation takes place on websites with a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate. Such certificates enable an encrypted connection between the browser and the web server, and websites without an SSL/TLS certificate are often categorized as unsafe by browsers. Most users today associate websites starting with https: (SSL certified) as secure. Unfortunately, this perceived safety assurance, together with the easy setup of SSL/TLS certificates, has made this the new arena for fraud.

Thomsen Trampedach, our center of excellence for online brand protection, has developed a solution that monitors in real-time newly published SSL/TLS certificates from transparency certificate logs and scans for our client's brand names in the domain name (hostname/common name) that is protected by the certificate. The results are categorized according to risk in our CMS, which allows our team of professionals to proactively act on the biggest threats to our clients as they emerge.

Our SSL monitoring service scans approximately 5 million certificates a day.

Social Media/Paid Ads Monitoring

Our team monitors social media and paid ads to identify and challenge unauthorized activities, such as impersonation, via available tools (such as Facebook's Commerce & Ads IP Tool).

Monitoring of Phishing Directories

Our comprehensive anti-fraud and anti-phishing service includes monitoring directories of phishing scams using a proprietary tool that automatically scans the biggest phishing databases.

Deep-Dive Investigations

Our team can perform deep-dive searches to investigate phishing cases that require extra attention, including those involving public authorities.

Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) Partner Thomsen Trampedach, our center of excellence for online brand protection, is a proud partner of the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) and contributes to APWG's collective databases on phishing and cybercrime.

Frequently Asked Questions About Our Anti-Phishing Service

How Do I Enforce a Phishing Email or Website?

Most important is acting quickly against the identified fraud, thereby reducing its effectiveness. Once the risk has been analyzed, any fraudulent emails should be included as evidence to the internet service providers (ISP) along with a clear explanation of how the email/website is engaging in fraudulent behavior.



Why is SSL Monitoring Part of Your Anti-Phishing Service?

SSL monitoring is an essential part of an anti-phishing service since it provides a stream of data that enhances the industry-standard domain name monitoring result. By undertaking SSL monitoring, we can identify abuse in sub-domains (e.g. brand.buyglobal.com); data that is not retrievable in registry databases. This is important as a big part of brand impersonation online is happening in sub-domains rather than in the domain name itself.

Testimonials for Our Anti-Phishing Service

DANSKE BANK

"We appreciate working with Thomsen Trampedach as our full-service domain name and online brand protection provider, as they do not only deliver stable and secure domain name services but also add value by assisting us in formulating and adapting our online brand protection strategy in alignment with our general branding and security strategies. We truly value their commitment, their agility, and their unique industry insight as well as their deep understanding of how big corporations work."

Attorney-at-Law/Senior Chief Legal Adviser, Koncern Jura/Group Legal, Danske Bank A/S

Deutsche Post DHL Group

"Thomsen Trampedach has proven to be a competent time and money-saving full-service partner in all areas of online brand protection. They protect our company's brands, Deutsche Post, and, above all, DHL from phishing attacks, as well as cybersquatting, and support us in all matters of online trademark infringements including social media."

Deutsche Post DHL Group Brand Management, Domain Management, and Digital Coordination

