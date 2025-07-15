ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Transaction Due Diligence I Focus On Forensics (Video)

In this new episode of Focus on Forensics, El Bouaabidi Boularas and Joseph Crozat from our Forensic Investigations, Corporate Intelligence and Litigation Support practice explore the critical role of...
Luxembourg Criminal Law
Would you bet your investment on someone you barely know?

In this new episode of Focus on Forensics, El Bouaabidi Boularas and Joseph Crozat from our Forensic Investigations, Corporate Intelligence and Litigation Support practice explore the critical role of integrity due diligence in the context of a transaction.

More than legal or financial checks, integrity due diligence helps uncover red flags like corruption links, hidden UBOs, ESG controversies, and sanctions exposure, risks that can derail or reshape a deal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

