24 February 2026

Austria's Anti-Corruption Efforts Show Signs Of Progress

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Transparency International's newly released Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 delivers cautiously positive news for Austria. With 69 points and a ranking of 21st globally, Austria has improved from last year's...
Austria Criminal Law
Transparency International's newly released Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 delivers cautiously positive news for Austria. With 69 points and a ranking of 21st globally, Austria has improved from last year's historic low of 67 points and 25th place.

While this upward movement signals that reforms can make a difference, it is far from a turning point. Austria remains in the middle of the Western European pack, and corruption continues to pose its inevitable challenges to our economic development and to public trust in institutions.

As Transparency International Austria Chair Bettina Knoetzl emphasized, "The improvement in the CPI 2025 is a positive signal, but no reason to sound the all-clear. Corruption remains a structural problem that slows economic development and undermines trust in state institutions."

Austria's Information Freedom Act marks an important step toward greater transparency, but its impact will depend on effective implementation, particularly proactive disclosure and genuine accessibility for the public, media, and civil society.

TI Austria continues to advocate for its "Ten Demands to the Federal Government," calling for independent investigations, freedom of press protections, and effective whistleblower safeguards.

In times of political polarization and democratic pressures, strong institutions and credible integrity standards matter more than ever.

As legal professionals, we are watching closely. Austria's commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and a corruption-free society cannot be taken for granted.

Press release of Transparency International Austrian Chapter on the release of 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (in German) : Link
Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index : Link
10 demands of Transparency International Austria for the new government : Link

Interview of Bettina Knoetzl with ORF III: Link
Selective interviews of Bettina Koetzl with various newspapers: Der Standard, Die Presse, ORF News, Kurier, Salzburger Nachrichten.

