17 October 2025

ORF II – Report: "Diversion Requires Responsibility – And Austria Needs A Shift In Mindset."

KH
In her interview on 7 October with Yilmaz Gülüm at „Report" on ORF 2, Bettina Knoetzl, Chair of Transparency International Austria, emphasized that diversion is only possible when individuals take responsibility for their actions.
Austria Criminal Law
Bettina Knoetzl
Diversion requires responsibility – and Austria needs a shift in mindset.

In her interview on 7 October with Yilmaz Gülüm at Report" on ORF 2, Bettina Knoetzl, Chair of Transparency International Austria, emphasized that diversion is only possible when individuals take responsibility for their actions.
"You can't claim to be innocent and at the same time accept a diversion."
Fighting corruption goes beyond criminal proceedings. It requires real consequences, effective compliance systems, and above all, a genuine cultural change – from politics to public administration.
"Cronyism is improper – and dangerously corrosive to democracy."
You may watch the full interview (in German) here: Link to the video.

Diversion braucht Verantwortung – und Österreich braucht einen Bewusstseinswandel.

Im Interview am 7. Oktober mit Yilmaz Gülüm in der Sendung Report" auf ORF 2 betonte Bettina Knötzl, Vorstandsvorsitzende von Transparency International Austria, dass eine Diversion nur dann möglich ist, wenn Verantwortung für das eigene Handeln übernommen wird.
Man kann nicht sagen: Ich bin unschuldig – und gleichzeitig eine Diversion annehmen."
Korruptionsbekämpfung endet nicht mit Strafverfahren. Sie braucht klare Konsequenzen, funktionierende Compliance-Systeme und vor allem ein echtes Umdenken – von der Politik bis zur Verwaltung.
Postenschacher ist unanstandig – und brandgefahrlich fur unsere Demokratie."
Das gesamte Interview können Sie hier nachsehen: Link to the video.

Authors
Photo of Bettina Knoetzl
Bettina Knoetzl
