ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Legal 500 Comparative Guide – White Collar Crime Austria

KH
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH logo
KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Explore Firm Details
The chapter outlines Austria's framework for addressing financial and corporate crime, highlighting that corporate liability under the VbVG continues to shape enforcement practice, with fines for serious offenses now reaching up to EUR 3.9 million.
Austria Criminal Law
Bettina Knoetzl,Thomas Voppichler,Tomer Granit
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • in European Union

Bettina Knoetzl, Thomas Voppichler, Felix Eggenburg and Tomer Granit contributed the Austrian chapter on White Collar Crime to the recently published Country Comparative Guide powered by Legal 500.

The chapter outlines Austria's framework for addressing financial and corporate crime, highlighting that corporate liability under the VbVG continues to shape enforcement practice, with fines for serious offenses now reaching up to EUR 3.9 million. It also notes that recent legal reforms have tightened Austria's anti-corruption provisions, introducing higher penalties and new disqualification rules for convicted managers.

The guide offers an up-to-date overview of how white-collar crime is investigated and prosecuted in Austria.

Enjoy the reading: here.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bettina Knoetzl
Bettina Knoetzl
Photo of Thomas Voppichler
Thomas Voppichler
Photo of Felix Eggenburg
Felix Eggenburg
Photo of Tomer Granit
Tomer Granit
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More