Legal 500 Comparative Guide – White Collar Crime Austria

Bettina Knoetzl, Thomas Voppichler, Felix Eggenburg and Tomer Granit contributed the Austrian chapter on White Collar Crime to the recently published Country Comparative Guide powered by Legal 500.

The chapter outlines Austria's framework for addressing financial and corporate crime, highlighting that corporate liability under the VbVG continues to shape enforcement practice, with fines for serious offenses now reaching up to EUR 3.9 million. It also notes that recent legal reforms have tightened Austria's anti-corruption provisions, introducing higher penalties and new disqualification rules for convicted managers.

The guide offers an up-to-date overview of how white-collar crime is investigated and prosecuted in Austria.

Enjoy the reading: here.

