Arrested Or Facing Criminal Charges In Italy? A Guide For Foreigners

Arrested or under investigation in Italy? Our English-speaking criminal defence lawyers assist foreigners with urgent legal representation, trial strategy and immigration consequences.

The International Law Firm Arnone & Sicomo was founded by two lawyers, Gioia Arnone and Donatella Sicomo, who decided to create a dynamic and efficient network of lawyers and highly skilled consultants, offering legal assistance in all areas of law even in particulary complex matters equiring interdisciplinary skills. The Firm offers Italian, English, Spanish, French, Deutsche, Russian, Chinese and Arabic speaking clients qualified legal assistance in a wide area of international legal affairs.

Article Insights

Arnone & Sicomo are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in European Union

Arrested or under investigation in Italy? Our English-speaking criminal defence lawyers assist foreigners with urgent legal representation, trial strategy and immigration consequences.

Being arrested or investigated in Italy as a foreigner can be overwhelming. The Italian criminal justice system is very different from common law jurisdictions, and language barriers often make the situation even more stressful.

Whether you are facing an investigation, precautionary measures, or a full criminal trial, getting assistance from an English-speaking criminal defence lawyer in Italy is essential to protect your rights and your future.

This guide explains the penalties for serious crimes, how criminal proceedings work, and what foreign nationals must do immediately.

Penalties for Serious Crimes in Italy (Including Homicide)

Under the Italian Criminal Code, serious offences carry significant prison sentences.

The most relevant for international clients include:

Murder (omicidio volontario) → minimum 21 years imprisonment

→ minimum 21 years imprisonment Manslaughter (omicidio colposo) → penalty varies depending on the circumstances

→ penalty varies depending on the circumstances Drug trafficking

Financial crimes

Aggravated assault

Italy does not have a plea bargain system in the same way as the US or UK, but there are alternative trial procedures that can reduce the sentence.

A criminal defence lawyer experienced with foreign clients can assess:

the actual criminal exposure

possible sentence reduction

alternatives to detention

How the Italian Criminal Trial Works

The Italian criminal process is divided into several phases:

1️⃣ Investigation stage

The Public Prosecutor gathers evidence.

At this stage:

you may be under investigation without knowing it

precautionary measures may be requested

2️⃣ Preliminary hearing (if applicable)

The judge decides whether the case goes to trial.

3️⃣ Trial

Evidence is examined and witnesses are heard.

4️⃣ Judgment and appeals

Italy allows:

appeal on the merits

Supreme Court review

For foreigners, every phase requires strategic legal representation and certified translations of key documents.

Your Rights as a Foreigner Under Investigation

If you are a non-Italian citizen facing criminal charges, you have specific rights:

- right to an interpreter

- right to contact your Consulate

- right to be informed of the accusations

- right to appoint a trusted lawyer

You may also face immigration consequences, such as:

residence permit revocation

expulsion from Italy

entry bans in the Schengen Area

This is why you need a lawyer who understands both:

Italian criminal law

immigration law implications

Why You Need an English-Speaking Criminal Defence Lawyer in Italy

Choosing a lawyer who regularly assists international clients makes a substantial difference.

You need:

clear communication in English

experience with foreign defendants

coordination with families abroad

urgent response in case of arrest

defence strategy tailored to your position as a non-resident or expat

Early legal assistance can:

✔ prevent pre-trial detention

✔ reduce the charges

✔ lead to alternative measures instead of prison

✔ protect your ability to remain in Italy

Arnone&Sicomo: International Criminal Defence for Foreign Clients in Italy

Our law firm provides criminal defence in Italy for foreigners, expats, business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

We assist clients with:

urgent legal representation after arrest

defence in serious criminal cases

cross-border criminal matters

immigration consequences of criminal charges

With a strong focus on confidentiality, rapid intervention and strategic defence, our English-speaking Italian criminal lawyers support clients in every stage of the proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.