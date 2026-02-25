Arrested Or Facing Criminal Charges In Italy? A Guide For Foreigners

- within Government, Public Sector, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in European Union
Arrested or under investigation in Italy? Our English-speaking criminal defence lawyers assist foreigners with urgent legal representation, trial strategy and immigration consequences.
Being arrested or investigated in Italy as a foreigner can be overwhelming. The Italian criminal justice system is very different from common law jurisdictions, and language barriers often make the situation even more stressful.
Whether you are facing an investigation, precautionary measures, or a full criminal trial, getting assistance from an English-speaking criminal defence lawyer in Italy is essential to protect your rights and your future.
This guide explains the penalties for serious crimes, how criminal proceedings work, and what foreign nationals must do immediately.
Penalties for Serious Crimes in Italy (Including Homicide)
Under the Italian Criminal Code, serious offences carry significant prison sentences.
The most relevant for international clients include:
- Murder (omicidio volontario) → minimum 21 years imprisonment
- Manslaughter (omicidio colposo) → penalty varies depending on the circumstances
- Drug trafficking
- Financial crimes
- Aggravated assault
Italy does not have a plea bargain system in the same way as the US or UK, but there are alternative trial procedures that can reduce the sentence.
A criminal defence lawyer experienced with foreign clients can assess:
- the actual criminal exposure
- possible sentence reduction
- alternatives to detention
How the Italian Criminal Trial Works
The Italian criminal process is divided into several phases:
1️⃣ Investigation stage
The Public Prosecutor gathers evidence.
At this stage:
- you may be under investigation without knowing it
- precautionary measures may be requested
2️⃣ Preliminary hearing (if applicable)
The judge decides whether the case goes to trial.
3️⃣ Trial
Evidence is examined and witnesses are heard.
4️⃣ Judgment and appeals
Italy allows:
- appeal on the merits
- Supreme Court review
For foreigners, every phase requires strategic legal representation and certified translations of key documents.
Your Rights as a Foreigner Under Investigation
If you are a non-Italian citizen facing criminal charges, you have specific rights:
- right to an interpreter
- right to contact your Consulate
- right to be informed of the accusations
- right to appoint a trusted lawyer
You may also face immigration consequences, such as:
- residence permit revocation
- expulsion from Italy
- entry bans in the Schengen Area
This is why you need a lawyer who understands both:
- Italian criminal law
- immigration law implications
Why You Need an English-Speaking Criminal Defence Lawyer in Italy
Choosing a lawyer who regularly assists international clients makes a substantial difference.
You need:
- clear communication in English
- experience with foreign defendants
- coordination with families abroad
- urgent response in case of arrest
- defence strategy tailored to your position as a non-resident or expat
Early legal assistance can:
✔ prevent pre-trial detention
✔ reduce the charges
✔ lead to alternative measures instead of prison
✔ protect your ability to remain in Italy
Arnone&Sicomo: International Criminal Defence for Foreign Clients in Italy
Our law firm provides criminal defence in Italy for foreigners, expats, business owners and high-net-worth individuals.
We assist clients with:
- urgent legal representation after arrest
- defence in serious criminal cases
- cross-border criminal matters
- immigration consequences of criminal charges
With a strong focus on confidentiality, rapid intervention and strategic defence, our English-speaking Italian criminal lawyers support clients in every stage of the proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]