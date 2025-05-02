ARTICLE
2 May 2025

[Webinar] How To Protect Your Brands On Social Media And E-Commerce Sites

Register for our live webinar to discover how to effectively protect your brands and consumers from online scams on social media platforms and e-commerce sites.
France Intellectual Property
Details

  • Date: Tuesday 17 June
  • Time: 8am PDT/11am EDT/4pm BST/5pm CEST

Register for our live webinar to discover how to effectively protect your brands and consumers from online scams on social media platforms and e-commerce sites. This session will provide you with strategies to quickly identify, prevent and respond to counterfeiting, brand infringement, and reputational damage in the digital world.

The 45-minute session will:

  • Provide a practical overview of the methods used by counterfeiters (fake websites, social media profiles, etc),
  • Discuss monitoring and detection strategies to help you effectively combat online theft, and
  • Share relevant software, regulations, and best practices that will enable you to protect your brand effectively online.

Ready to fight back against online scams? Register for our webinar for practical insights and advice on protecting your brands on social media and e-commerce sites.

Prefer to watch this webinar in French? Register for the 10am CEST session

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

