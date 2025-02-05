We have recently launched an A&O Shearman podcast series focusing on the cybersecurity issues specific to a number of key industry sectors.

In this episode, Laurie-Anne Ancenys, partner at A&O Shearman and head of the tech and data practice in Paris, and Michel Tournier, IT operating partner and CIO at Wendel, one of Europe's leading listed investment firms, focus on the private equity sector.

They discuss the management of cyber risks and emerging threats within an increasingly complex regulatory framework, addressing key points such as:

The strategic importance of cybersecurity for companies.

The constantly evolving regulatory environment.

The increasing impact of digitalization.

Incidents and crisis management.

Cyber threats in the coming years.

This podcast provides valuable insights to better understand and anticipate cyber challenges in the private equity sector.

The episode is in French. You can download the English transcription via the download button below.

Click here to find out more about our cybersecurity expertise.

self

Cybersecurity podcast Understanding and managing cyber risks in the private equity sector

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.