3 Cutting-Edge Solutions To Support Your R&D And Innovation Strategies

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Discover how the latest cutting-edge software and AI-elevated processes for research and development (R&D) can help you unlock vital insights, boost productivity, and accelerate strategic innovation in your organization. Combining innovation intelligence with AI-elevated processes can transform R&D and science workflows, inform decision-making, support innovation strategies, and accelerate time to market. But, with so many different solutions and services at your disposal, how can you be sure to choose the right ones? Our on-demand webinar on unlocking R&D excellence discusses the three main types of tools and services for R&D professionals and how they can benefit organizations. Discover how to (1) assess your opportunities with our competitive intelligence, technological landscape, and prior art search services for R&D teams, (2) maximize innovation planning with innosabi Project and innosabi Insight innovation management software, and (3) capture intellectual property more effectively with our AI-powered platform Qthena below. 1. Assess Opportunities with Competitive Intelligence, Patent Landscape, and Patent Search Along the R&D lifecycle, several kinds of data-driven analyses can support teams to understand innovation trends, technological challenges, and the wider competitive environment. From patent data and scientific publications to competitor products, the ability to capture and assess hot spots and white spaces in the technological field is crucial to understanding where to focus R&D and innovation strategies, efforts, and budgets most effectively. Three Steps to Success Three ways competitor analysis, technology landscaping, and patent search can support R&D teams:

—Competitive Intelligence

Why? Understand technological trends, stay up-to-date, and be inspired by others.

Understand technological trends, stay up-to-date, and be inspired by others. How? Regular monitoring of patents, scientific papers, press releases,

fundraising, R&D projects... to identify trends, the latest technological challenges, inventions, and new competitors.

—Technological Landscape

Why? Identify spaces with an opportunity to innovate and distinguish yourself from the competition, or scout partners and technologies to accelerate R&D.

Identify spaces with an opportunity to innovate and distinguish yourself from the competition, or scout partners and technologies to accelerate R&D. How? Landscape analysis can identify less crowded areas, as well as opportunities to turn around existing solutions, and help you identify and select the best technologies and players to collaborate with on R&D projects.

—Prior Art Search

Why? Protect your inventions and understand the market risk.

Protect your inventions and understand the market risk. How? Patentability and freedom-to-operate searches will assess opportunities to patent your invention and identify any rights that may block your go-to-market plans.

We follow a tried and trusted methodology for all our competitive intelligence, landscape, and patent search reports, maximizing our AI-elevated tools at every stage. In our experience, AI can save considerable time and improve quality when analyzing patent and scientific documents, while ensuring searchers remain in full control of the process. Of course, domain experts continue to play a vital role in actively reviewing and piloting the results.

How Do We Use AI Tools in Our Methodology?

We follow a six-step process to deliver our analysis and reports, using a variety of AI tools and capabilities:

Step 1: Data Preparation with tools like Scite, Consensus, and Qthena

To rapidly understand a new topic or a new technology, some tools like Scite.ai or Consensus enable to rapidly obtain a good review of the field thanks to elaborated answer with scientific papers sources. Then, our AI-powered platform Qthena summarizes or interrogates specific scientific papers to accelerate the retrieval of most relevant information.

Step 2: Patent Search with Orbit Intelligence

Next, we run semantic and similarity searches in our powerful patent search and analytics platform Orbit Intelligence using built-in tools to identify concepts and construct queries, including our AI agent for query building, Sophia.

Step 3: Data Cleaning with AI-Classifier

Our AI-based patent classification tool, AI-Classifier enables users to quickly classify patents in Orbit Intelligence, boosting efficiency and precision.

Users can choose between guided and non-guided options for data organization in Orbit Intelligence, including Concepts retrieval, AI-Classifier, and our automated patent family classification tool, built on OpenAI.

Step 5: Analyze Patent Data with Our Analytical Workflows

For technological landscape, we run the analysis of database raw data (dynamics, players, countries, classifications, categorization...) by a copilot agent built on OpenAI that will comment the findings.

Step 6: Generate Reports

Reports are created with guided automation according to predefined templates to ensure they deliver relevant and focused results.

To find out how you could employ our full range of AI solutions for patent data and analysis, visit questel.ai.

2. Unlock Your Potential with Industry-Leading Innovation Management Software

Once environment and technological trends have been established, the next critical task for effective R&D is to organize and structure the innovation workflow itself. Our innosabi Project innovation management software enables users to harness AI capabilities to maximize internal competencies, ongoing projects, and potential partners, while our innovation market intelligence tool innosabi Insight automatically delivers the latest trends, patents, technologies, and competitive insights to ensure your R&D strategies are always data-driven.

Create, Share, Structure, and Search in innosabi Project

Our innosabi Project innovation management software enables users to create and collect all information on ideas, projects, challenges, partners, and skills in one central knowledge base to provide a centralized knowledge base for all employees thereby boosting innovation and diffusion of information.

Alongside the ability to structure the information by fields to facilitate navigation and usability, the functionality enables users to quickly find information, solutions, and experts and track progress, growth, and results.

Through integration with Questel's data and technology, the solution further harnesses innovation intelligence. Alongside access to patent documents and scientific publications, the tool links to our AI patent drafting software qatent and AI-powered platform Qthena, and includes the ability to interact with our cross-platform AI agent Sophia.

Create Patent Drafts with qatent in innosabi Project



Analyze Documents in innosabi Project with Qthena



3. Optimize Your R&D to IP Workflows with Qthena

Our AI-powered platform Qthena has already revolutionized IP preparation & prosecution management for patent and trademark professionals, but did you know that it also has in-built tools for science and R&D teams, too?

The generative AI copilot and collaborative workspace enables users to streamline all their IP and R&D document-driven workflows, enhancing internal and external collaboration, and accelerating task completion with sector-specific insights and competitor intelligence on demand.

Three Reasons to Use Qthena for R&D and Science

Generative AI-Powered Document Review

Keeping up-to-date with the latest scientific papers and patent literature is crucial in the fast-moving world of R&D. Qthena's generative AI capabilities instantly analyze drawings, tables, and graphs to provide comprehensive summaries and critical insights to ensure your team can rapidly digest complex documents.

Qthena's all-in-one workspace brings together internal and external teams by providing a secure shared space for seamless project management and communication.

Qthena's all-in-one workspace brings together internal and external teams by providing a secure shared space for seamless project management and communication. Accelerated Task Completion

By providing access to Questel's high-quality and global patent data, Qthena redefines strategic analysis for R&D professionals, enabling teams to generate strong invention disclosures in seconds—not hours.

Discover more benefits of Qthena for R&D and science professionals by watching our on-demand webinar or contacting us for a demo today.

The need to review vast amounts of documents and data during the innovation life cycle is one of the major challenges facing R&D and science professionals—especially, as it typically requires them to utilize multiple tools in the process.

From literature studies to invention disclosure generation and from PDFs to translations, Qthena enables users to manage data and documents, access strategic summaries and insights, and capitalize on workflow automation and generative AI assistance via a single, intuitive interface.

It removes the hassle of re-opening and re-arranging documents and tools, it enables users to share and collaborate on documents from anywhere, and it provides instant access to data-driven patent prosecution insights, including the ability to AI chat with one or more documents to analyze data and accomplish tasks effortlessly.

Organized and instant access to critical data in the Qthena digital workspace



Simply Ask Qthena. Use voice, vision, or text to find out more



Tailored assistance for every workflow



Capture inventions with precision with structured guidance and intelligent prompts



Generate efficient and accurate first drafts for patent applications



Confidential, Secure, and Responsible

All our AI solutions for IP adhere to Questel's rigorous standards for confidentiality, security, and privacy, and our commitment to the responsible and ethical use of AI.

We create our solutions from the ground up for the IP sector, so we know how important it is to protect sensitive data. You can rest assured that we do not train our systems on your proprietary data (public data only) and we ringfence all your information (documents, emails, drafts...) in a secure, private environment that is safeguarded from unauthorized access.

To find out more about how our AI-elevated solutions could support your R&D workflows and innovation strategies, watch our on-demand webinar or contact our subject matter experts today.

