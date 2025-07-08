LD Mannheim, June 27, 2025, Request For Time Extension, UPC_CFI_344/2025

1 Key takeaways

Harmonization of time limits is justified for efficient case management in multi-defendant cases

The Court aligned time limits for statements of defense for defendants represented by the same counsel and with close corporate ties to avoid procedural complications and promote efficiency.

Harmonized time limit for statements of defense also applies to any counterclaim for revocation

The time limit for statements of defense automatically extends to filing any counterclaim for revocation by the defendants.

Request for time extension requires concrete justification, not just general claims of complexity

The Court rejected the request for a longer extension beyond harmonization, finding the defendants' arguments are too vague and lack specific factual support.

The Court sets the time limit if no agreement is reached

The claimant and defendants attempted to agree on a uniform time extension, but the Court intervened as consensus on the length could not be reached.

2 Division

LD Mannheim

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_344/2025

4 Type of proceedings

infringement action, request for time extension

5 Parties

Claimant/Respondent: Irdeto B.V., Netherlands

Defendants/Applicants: DJI Europe B.V., Netherlands; DJI GmbH, Germany; Solectric GmbH, Germany

Defendant: SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen, China

6 Patent

EP 2 831 787

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 23 RoP, Rule 9.3 (a) RoP

2025-06-27-LD-Mannheim-UPC_CFI_344-2025-ORD_28596-2025-App_28345-2025

