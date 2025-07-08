ARTICLE
8 July 2025

LD Mannheim, June 27, 2025, Request For Time Extension, UPC_CFI_344/2025

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
The Court aligned time limits for statements of defense for defendants represented by the same counsel and with close corporate ties to avoid procedural complications and promote efficiency.
Germany Intellectual Property
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak and Michael Kobler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1 Key takeaways

Harmonization of time limits is justified for efficient case management in multi-defendant cases

The Court aligned time limits for statements of defense for defendants represented by the same counsel and with close corporate ties to avoid procedural complications and promote efficiency.

Harmonized time limit for statements of defense also applies to any counterclaim for revocation

The time limit for statements of defense automatically extends to filing any counterclaim for revocation by the defendants.

Request for time extension requires concrete justification, not just general claims of complexity

The Court rejected the request for a longer extension beyond harmonization, finding the defendants' arguments are too vague and lack specific factual support.

The Court sets the time limit if no agreement is reached

The claimant and defendants attempted to agree on a uniform time extension, but the Court intervened as consensus on the length could not be reached.

2 Division

LD Mannheim

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_344/2025

4 Type of proceedings

infringement action, request for time extension

5 Parties

Claimant/Respondent: Irdeto B.V., Netherlands

Defendants/Applicants: DJI Europe B.V., Netherlands; DJI GmbH, Germany; Solectric GmbH, Germany

Defendant: SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen, China

6 Patent

EP 2 831 787

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 23 RoP, Rule 9.3 (a) RoP

2025-06-27-LD-Mannheim-UPC_CFI_344-2025-ORD_28596-2025-App_28345-2025

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Photo of Michael Kobler
Michael Kobler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More