LD Munich, July 3, 2025, Infringement Action, UPC_CFI_448/2025

The language of proceedings may be changed to the language in which the patent was granted if fairness and the defendant's situation so require.

1. Key takeaways

Change of language of proceedings prioritizes fairness and the defendant's position

The language of proceedings may be changed to the language in which the patent was granted if fairness and the defendant's situation so require. The defendant's position is decisive, especially where both parties are international and English is the common business and technical language. The claimant's flexibility in forum and timing is balanced by the defendant's stricter procedural deadlines.

Enforcement-related arguments are of limited relevance

Arguments about the language of enforcement are not decisive when determining the language of proceedings. The focus is on the parties' situation during the proceedings, not on potential enforcement after judgment.

Internal working language and technical field are relevant

The language commonly used in the technical field and for internal coordination is a key factor in the assessment. Where both parties operate internationally and use English, this supports a change to English.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_448/2025

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action, language of the proceedings

5. Parties

Applicants/Defendants: Renault Retail Group Deutschland GmbH, Germany; Renault Deutschland AG, Germany; Renault S.A.S., France

Respondent/Claimant: Avago Technologies International Sales Pte. Limited, Singapore

6. Patent

EP 3 726 780

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 323 RoP, Art. 49(5) UPCA, Art. 73(2)(a) UPCA, Rule 220 RoP

