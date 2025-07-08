LD Munich, June 27, 2025, Infringement Action, UPC_CFI_148/2024, UPC_CFI_503/2024

The Court confirmed that only one closure date for written submissions is permitted, rejecting the defendant's request for separate dates...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Single closure date for written procedure ensures fairness and efficiency

The Court confirmed that only one closure date for written submissions is permitted, rejecting the defendant's request for separate dates for infringement and revocation proceedings.

Admissibility of amended requests and burden of proof addressed

The Court found that any uncertainty about which requests and arguments are admitted does not prejudice the defendant, as final damages will be determined in separate proceedings.

Generous interpretation of claimant's requests

The court indicated it would interpret the claimant's requests generously, in line with the procedural history and parties' submissions.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_148/2024, UPC_CFI_503/2024

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action, procedural order

5. Parties

Claimants: Sanofi SA, Sanofi Winthrop Industrie, Sanofi-Aventis GmbH, Sanofi Belgium, Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, Sanofi S.r.l., Sanofi B.V., Sanofi – Produtos Farmaceuticos Lda, Sanofi AB, Sanofi A/S

Defendants: Zentiva France, Zentiva Pharma GmbH, Zentiva, k.s.

6. Patent

EP 2 493 466

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 333 RoP, Rule 29 RoP, Rule 36 RoP, Rule 36 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.