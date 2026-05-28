MicroPort NeuroScientific Selects Questel For Patent Filing, Translation, Unitary Patent, And EP Validation Services

Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, announce that MicroPort NeuroScientific has selected Questel to support its international intellectual property operations through patent filing, translation, Unitary Patent, and European patent validation (EPV) services.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – May 28 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, announce that MicroPort NeuroScientific has selected Questel to support its international intellectual property operations through patent filing, translation, Unitary Patent, and European patent validation (EPV) services.

MicroPort NeuroScientific is part of the MicroPort® group and focuses on innovative medical technologies and neuroscience solutions designed to improve patient outcomes worldwide. With a strong emphasis on research and development, the company continues to expand its innovation footprint across global markets.

As MicroPort NeuroScientific strengthens and internationalizes its patent portfolio, efficient and reliable IP management has become increasingly strategic. By partnering with Questel, the company gains access to integrated IP administration services that simplify filing and validation processes while ensuring high-quality multilingual support and streamlined European patent protection.

“MicroPort commitment to innovation in the medical technology field reflects the importance of a strong and agile IP strategy. We are proud to support their teams with comprehensive services covering patent filing, translation, Unitary Patent, and EP validation.” said Yuzhen Gu, Key Account Manager at Questel.

Questel’s end-to-end IP solutions are designed to help innovative organizations efficiently manage complex international patent processes while reducing administrative burden and ensuring compliance across jurisdictions.

This collaboration highlights the increasing importance of strategic IP management within the medical technology and life sciences sectors, where protecting innovation on a global scale is critical to long-term success.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewal, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients significant savings across the entire IP lifecycle. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

About MicroPort NeuroScientific

MicroPort NeuroScientific is part of the MicroPort® group and specializes in innovative neuroscience and medical technology solutions focused on improving patient care and advancing healthcare innovation worldwide.

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