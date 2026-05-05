European Health & Life Sciences Symposium 2026: Key Takeaways From Paris

At McDermott’s European Health & Life Sciences Symposium 2026, more than 350 leaders gathered in Paris from across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem to discuss the trends that are defining the sector’s future.

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At McDermott’s European Health & Life Sciences Symposium 2026, more than 350 leaders gathered in Paris from across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem to discuss the trends that are defining the sector’s future. The conversations emphasized how market dynamics, capital allocation, private equity strategies, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping the landscape.

During the event, Sharon Lamb, head of McDermott’s UK Health & Life Sciences Practice Group, noted that “life sciences is entering a new era where innovation alone is no longer enough, and success will be defined by how effectively organisations execute across capital, technology, and increasingly complex market dynamics.”

Here are six defining shifts reshaping the sector.

Growth, pricing, and geopolitics are increasingly intertwined

For much of the past decade, life sciences growth has been driven by scientific breakthroughs and new modalities. That is no longer the whole story, as pricing and geopolitics are becoming primary shapers of industry economics. Of note:

Healthcare spending continues to outpace GDP across developed markets, intensifying scrutiny on pricing

The global industry remains structurally dependent on US pricing, despite sustained downward pressure on net prices

Policy scenarios such as international price benchmarking highlight the potential for significant profit compression

At the same time, loss of exclusivity is accelerating, creating substantial challenges to pipeline replenishment. As a result, the scale of revenue at risk over the next five years is significantly higher than in the previous five, increasing reliance on external innovation and dealmaking.

Balancing scale-driven growth with affordability and delivery constraints is critical

After a decade dominated by specialty areas such as oncology and immunology, the industry is moving back toward high-prevalence, large-scale disease areas, driven in part by the success of GLP-1 therapies.

This notable shift brings both opportunity and tension, including:

Larger addressable markets and broader patient populations

Increased pressure on healthcare systems and reimbursement models

New delivery challenges that require more scalable, digital-first care models

Simultaneously, consumer behaviour is evolving, with patients increasingly willing to pay out of pocket for treatments that deliver tangible quality-of-life benefits. This is accelerating the rise of more consumer-centric healthcare delivery.

Capital strategy is becoming a competitive differentiator

Traditional funding models such as venture capital, strategic partnerships, and public markets are being complemented by a more complex and flexible capital ecosystem.

New participants and structures include:

Private credit and structured capital providers

Royalty and revenue-contingent financing

Sovereign and long-duration capital

Public-private funding partnerships

Crucially, capital is becoming more targeted and specialised. Equity continues to dominate early-stage, high-risk innovation, while structured and nondilutive capital is increasingly used at later stages. Financing strategies are now aligned to specific assets, risks, and development phases.

There has also been a shift to longer-horizon capital planning, enabling companies to reach more meaningful value inflection points before returning to market. However, funding gaps remain, particularly in Europe, where companies often struggle to secure funding between early discovery and clinical proof of concept.

In a tighter market, execution, discipline, and defensibility are defining factors for success

Private equity in healthcare remains highly attractive, but the investment environment has become more disciplined on pricing, more selective in asset choice, and more complex in execution.

The market is increasingly bifurcated, with high-quality, defensible assets continue to see strong demand and pricing, while less differentiated businesses face longer processes, valuation gaps, and more structured deal terms. In response, private equity firms are shifting toward:

Operational value creation over financial engineering

Greater focus on leadership, pricing, M&A, and execution

More flexible deal structures, including continuation vehicles and structured equity

Investors are also specialising in specific sub-sectors where they can build deep expertise.

AI advantages depend on practical, scalable implementation and demonstrable outcomes

No longer an emerging trend, AI is reshaping life sciences and healthcare across the value chain, including:

Accelerating drug discovery and development

Enhancing diagnostics and enabling personalised medicine

Reducing administrative burden and improving clinical workflows

Unlocking new models of patient engagement and care delivery

The speed of adoption has been striking. Unlike previous healthcare technologies, AI is being implemented rapidly by clinicians, organisations, and patients, with immediate, tangible benefits such as time savings and decision support. Its value is also emerging in less visible but equally high-impact areas, such as workflow automation, data structuring and interoperability, and operational efficiency across healthcare systems.

However, there is still a gap between adoption and measurable financial impact, along with significant challenges around trust, validation, and integration.

Data, infrastructure, and regulation will define the next winners

As AI scales, the foundations of value creation are shifting. Most healthcare data remains unstructured and underutilised, and better data infrastructure will be essential to enabling AI at scale. With the rise of foundation models and agentic AI, solutions have shifted toward platforms and ecosystems, and the ability to embed AI into clinical workflows and healthcare systems will determine real-world impact.

Regulation is also emerging as a defining variable. Regulatory frameworks are struggling to keep pace with technological change, and fragmentation across geographies is increasing regulatory complexity. Europe faces a particular challenge in balancing innovation with regulation.

Conclusion: A new playbook for life sciences leaders

The life sciences sector is not slowing down, but it is becoming more demanding. Success in the coming years will depend on the ability to combine differentiated science with disciplined execution and strategic capital deployment.

Overlaying all of this is the accelerating impact of AI, which is reshaping how healthcare and life sciences innovation is created, delivered, and monetised. The result is a fundamental shift: The next generation of leaders will not be defined by innovation alone, but by their ability to navigate complexity across markets, capital, and technology faster and more effectively than their peers.

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