ARTICLE
18 March 2026

The CNIL And The French National Authority For Health Join Forces To Support Digital Health Stakeholders

DA
Delsol Avocats

Contributor

Delsol Avocats logo
DELSOL Avocats is an entrepreneurial firm dedicated to entrepreneurs and businesses. Attentive to the needs of economic players, we provide a genuine business strategy beyond legal and judicial advice. Our cross-practice and sector-specific expertise allow us to deliver tailored assistance for transactions in France, Belgium and abroad.
Explore Firm Details
The CNIL and the French National Authority for Health ("HAS") signed a partnership agreement on 10 March 2026 aimed at strengthening best practices...
France Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jeanne Bossi Malafosse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jeanne Bossi Malafosse’s articles from Delsol Avocats are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Delsol Avocats are most popular:
  • within Tax, Privacy and Intellectual Property topic(s)

The CNIL and the French National Authority for Health ("HAS") signed a partnership agreement on 10 March 2026 aimed at strengthening best practices in personal data protection and promoting fundamental rights relating to digital tools in the healthcare, social and medico-social sectors 1.

The partnership is intended to enable both authorities to collaborate and share their respective expertise for the benefit of healthcare professionals, institutions and companies developing digital solutions. Its objectives include promoting the protection of personal data and fundamental rights in connection with the use of digital tools incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), operationally adapting European requirements to the specific context of the French healthcare system, and improving practices in relation to health data security.

The agreement also provides that both institutions will issue, where relevant, a joint position for the attention of healthcare professionals and institutions. This approach should, in practice, facilitate the articulation between the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and those relating to the certification of healthcare institutions or the assessment of establishments and services in the social and medico-social sector.

A first concrete deliverable has already been announced : a joint recommendation on the appropriate use of AI in care settings is expected for the second quarter of 2026. This document should clarify the applicable legal and regulatory framework, in particular with regard to the GDPR and the European AI Regulation ("AI Act"). It follows on from a public consultation jointly launched by both authorities on 5 March 2026 on a draft guide on AI in healthcare.

This partnership sends an important signal to digital health stakeholders, who will need to integrate the converging positions of these two reference authorities into their compliance processes going forward.

Footnote

1. https://www.cnil.fr/fr/numerique-en-sante-la-cnil-et-la-has-sengagent

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeanne Bossi Malafosse
Jeanne Bossi Malafosse
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More