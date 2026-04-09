Malta Introduces New Digital Health Screening System For Foreign Workers

The Maltese Ministry for Health has launched a new online platform to streamline the health screening process for expatriate workers — a development that affects all employers in Malta...

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The Maltese Ministry for Health has launched a new online platform to streamline the health screening process for expatriate workers — a development that affects all employers in Malta who hire non-EU nationals requiring a work permit.

The platform, accessible at expatriateshealthscreening.gov.mt, replaces the previous manual process and introduces a fully digital, employer-led application system. Here is what employers need to know.

What Has Changed?

Previously, health screening applications involved a more fragmented, paper-based process. The new system centralises everything into a single secure online portal, where employers log in using their e-ID credentials and manage all health screening applications on behalf of their employees.

How the New Portal Works

Once logged in, employers are presented with a clean dashboard — the Health Screening Portal — where they can start new applications and monitor the status of all existing ones. Applications are organised into four clear categories: Draft, In Progress, Needs Attention, and Closed, making it easy to track where each employee's case stands at any given time. Starting a new application is guided by a six-step wizard, designed to walk employers through the process in a structured and straightforward way. The steps cover:

Work Permit Application Data — basic employee and passport details. Place of Birth and Job — employment information, which varies depending on whether the application is a First-Time, Renewal, or Change of Job submission. Applicant Contact Details — the employee's address, contact number, and email in Malta. Details of Employer — company and representative information. Consent Form — employers download, sign, and re-upload a consent form alongside any required food handling card documentation. Application Submitted — upon submission, employers can download a Doctor Visit Check List and find available doctors for the health screening appointment.

Applications can be saved as drafts at any point and resumed later, giving employers flexibility when gathering information.

What Happens After Submission?

Once submitted, applications move to the In Progress tab and are reviewed by the relevant medical professionals and the IDCU. Should any additional documentation be required, the application will appear under the Needs Attention tab, and the employer will be notified by email with details of what is needed. Documents can be uploaded directly through the portal, and the application resubmitted with a single click.

How CSB Group Can Help

At CSB Group, we are well-versed in the regulatory requirements surrounding the employment of foreign nationals in Malta. Our team is on hand to guide employers through this new process, manage submissions on their behalf, and ensure full compliance at every step. If you have any questions or would like support navigating the new system, do not hesitate to get in touch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.