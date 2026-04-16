Life Sciences And Healthcare M&A 2025: A Year In Review

This report examines how deal activity in the life sciences and healthcare sector performed during 2025, highlighting key trends, significant transactions and emerging themes shaping the market. The report also looks ahead to 2026, considering the factors likely to influence M&A activity in Ireland in the year ahead.

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This report examines how deal activity in the life sciences and healthcare sector performed during 2025, highlighting key trends, significant transactions and emerging themes shaping the market. The report also looks ahead to 2026, considering the factors likely to influence M&A activity in Ireland in the year ahead.

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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.