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16 April 2026

Life Sciences And Healthcare M&A 2025: A Year In Review

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This report examines how deal activity in the life sciences and healthcare sector performed during 2025, highlighting key trends, significant transactions and emerging themes shaping the market. The report also looks ahead to 2026, considering the factors likely to influence M&A activity in Ireland in the year ahead.
Ireland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Colin Kavanagh,Kylie Dollard,Eva Glynn
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This report examines how deal activity in the life sciences and healthcare sector performed during 2025, highlighting key trends, significant transactions and emerging themes shaping the market. The report also looks ahead to 2026, considering the factors likely to influence M&A activity in Ireland in the year ahead.

Click below to read the full report:

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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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Photo of Colin Kavanagh
Colin Kavanagh
Photo of Kylie Dollard
Kylie Dollard
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Niamh Gunning
Photo of Eva Glynn
Eva Glynn
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