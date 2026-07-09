Life Sciences Outlook 2026

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
Our second annual publication is out now, with expert insights into the legal and regulatory developments shaping the life sciences sector.
With a foreword from Colin Kavanagh, Head of our Life Sciences Group, our second edition covers a wide range of critical topics, including:
- Pharma Regulatory and Compliance
- Medtech Regulatory and Compliance
- Data and Digital
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Litigation, Investigations and Privilege
- Real Estate, Energy and Construction
- Environment and Planning
Among the developments explored in this year’s Outlook is Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which presents an opportunity to progress key initiatives for the sector, including the Biotech Act I and proposed legislative reforms for medical devices.
Whether you are navigating complex compliance landscapes or exploring strategic growth opportunities, this publication is designed to help you stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]