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9 July 2026

Life Sciences Outlook 2026

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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Arthur Cox's Life Sciences Outlook 2026 examines critical regulatory developments and strategic opportunities shaping Ireland's life sciences sector. The publication explores Ireland's EU Council Presidency and its potential impact on advancing key legislative initiatives including the Biotech Act I and medical device reforms. Industry leaders will find comprehensive analysis spanning pharmaceutical compliance, medtech regulation, data governance, M&A activity, and environmental considerations.
Ireland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Colin Kavanagh
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Our second annual publication is out now, with expert insights into the legal and regulatory developments shaping the life sciences sector.

With a foreword from Colin Kavanagh, Head of our Life Sciences Group, our second edition covers a wide range of critical topics, including:

  • Pharma Regulatory and Compliance
  • Medtech Regulatory and Compliance
  • Data and Digital
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Litigation, Investigations and Privilege
  • Real Estate, Energy and Construction
  • Environment and Planning

Among the developments explored in this year’s Outlook is Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which presents an opportunity to progress key initiatives for the sector, including the Biotech Act I and proposed legislative reforms for medical devices.

Whether you are navigating complex compliance landscapes or exploring strategic growth opportunities, this publication is designed to help you stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Read Life Sciences Outlook 2026 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Colin Kavanagh
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