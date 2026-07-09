Our second annual publication is out now, with expert insights into the legal and regulatory developments shaping the life sciences sector.

With a foreword from Colin Kavanagh, Head of our Life Sciences Group, our second edition covers a wide range of critical topics, including:

Pharma Regulatory and Compliance

Medtech Regulatory and Compliance

Data and Digital

Mergers and Acquisitions

Litigation, Investigations and Privilege

Real Estate, Energy and Construction

Environment and Planning

Among the developments explored in this year’s Outlook is Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which presents an opportunity to progress key initiatives for the sector, including the Biotech Act I and proposed legislative reforms for medical devices.

Whether you are navigating complex compliance landscapes or exploring strategic growth opportunities, this publication is designed to help you stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Read Life Sciences Outlook 2026 here.