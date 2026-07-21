Home Support Providers Act Signed Into Law

The Health (Amendment) (Home Support Providers) Act 2026 (Act) was signed into law by the President on 1 July 2026. Although enacted, the Act has not yet been commenced, and will come into operation on dates appointed...

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The Health (Amendment) (Home Support Providers) Act 2026 (Act) was signed into law by the President on 1 July 2026. Although enacted, the Act has not yet been commenced, and will come into operation on dates appointed by the Minister for Health.

As discussed in our previous article on the Bill’s publication (Government Approves Health Bill on Home Support Providers), the legislation represents a significant development for the home support sector, introducing a statutory registration and inspection regime for home support providers in Ireland. The Act amends the Health Act 2007 and establishes a regulatory framework to be overseen by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) through the Chief Inspector of Social Services (Chief Inspector).

Key features

The Act establishes a broad regulatory framework for in-scope home support providers. Providers will be required to apply to the Chief Inspector for registration and, subject to limited exemptions, it will be an offence to carry on the business of a home support provider without being registered.

The Act expands the functions of the Chief Inspector to include maintaining a register of home support providers; collecting information relating to registered providers; inspecting providers and taking enforcement action where necessary.

The Act empowers the Minister to make regulations governing the registration of home support providers, standards of care and the submission of information to the Chief Inspector.

Who will be affected?

The Act applies broadly to providers of home support services, namely services provided to a person because of illness, frailty or disability, delivered in private dwellings. The definition of “home support service” encompasses support with activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living, including assistance with personal care, meal preparation, medication management and related supports.

Certain categories of providers are excluded under the Act, including providers serving fewer than four persons and individuals providing services without commercial gain.

Commencement awaited

Although the Act has now been enacted, its substantive provisions are not yet in force. Commencement will be by ministerial order, and different provisions may commence on different dates.

The timing of commencement is likely to depend, at least in part, on the finalisation of the regulations and HIQA standards underpinning the new regulatory framework. During the Committee Stage of the Bill, the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Kieran O’Donnell, indicated that a commencement period of up to 12 months was envisaged to allow for the development of ministerial regulations, HIQA national standards and guidance.

Transitional provisions for existing providers

Existing providers will be permitted to continue operating during a transitional period, provided they comply with the notification and registration requirements set out in section 69ZD of the Act. Existing providers will generally be required to notify the Chief Inspector within three months of commencement of the registration provisions and submit an application for registration within two years of that commencement.

What should providers do now?

While commencement is awaited, providers should begin considering the practical implications of the new regulatory requirements. The Act introduces significant compliance obligations and a new system of independent oversight for the home support sector. As such, providers should also monitor developments regarding the publication of implementing regulations and HIQA standards, as these instruments will provide much of the detail required to understand future compliance obligations.

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