Greece Introduces Digital Age Checks For Alcohol, Tobacco And Other Non-tobacco Products

Greece has introduced a mandatory Digital Registry for businesses selling or distributing tobacco, alcohol and other non-tobacco products. With a compliance deadline of 16 April 2026 and significant penalties for non compliance, affected businesses should act promptly to ensure timely registration.

Under Joint Ministerial Decision 5157 ΕΞ 2026 (GG 1093/B/03.03.2026) issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Governance (the "Decision"), the Digital Registry for the Monitoring of Tobacco, Alcohol and other non-tobacco products (the "Registry"), as initially foreseen by Greek Law 5216/2025, has been implemented and can be accessed through the website gov.gr (https://alto.mdg.gov.gr/home).

The Registry aims to equip supervisory authorities with the tools to effectively monitor the market of tobacco, alcohol and other non-tobacco products, as defined in article 26 of Greek Law 5216/2025 (the "Products"), and, consequently, enhance the protection of public health.

Mandatory Registration Requirements

All natural and legal people selling or distributing the Products must be registered as such and enter the following details for every branch where such products are being sold or distributed:

The type of point-of-sale that each branch constitutes

The categories of Products sold at each branch

The address and geographic location of each branch

a solemn declaration that the obligations and restrictions imposed by the relevant Greek legislation (i.e. art. 1-6 of Greek Law 3730/2008 regarding the protection of minors from alcohol and tobacco products, Greek Law 4419/2016 and art. 24-35 of Greek Law 5216/2025), as well as other health codes are being observed.

The above registration is evidenced by an official digital document issued by the Registry, which may be requested by the supervisory authorities in case of an audit, while the details entered into the Registry are public and can also be accessed by citizens. What is more, the Decision explicitly states that the entries to the Registry must be updated with any relevant changes to the information provided during initial registration.

Additional requirements and verification

Natural or legal persons wishing to register must first possess the applicable Business Activity Code (KAD) covering the sale of the Products. Furthermore, the information submitted to the Registry is cross referenced by the supervisory authorities with data maintained in other official databases, including:

the National Communication Registry (E.M.Ep.),

the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.)

records maintained by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

Compliance deadline & sanctions

All persons selling or distributing Products must complete their registration in the Registry by the 16th of April 2026.

Failure to register may result in the revocation of the license or Business Activity Code (KAD) permitting the sale and distribution of the Products. Accordingly, businesses engaged in the sale or distribution of tobacco, alcohol and related products should ensure that all relevant outlets and branches are properly registered before the 16 April 2026 deadline, and that the information submitted to the Registry accurately reflects the Products available at each point of sale. Failure to comply with the Decision in a timely fashion may expose businesses to inspections, increased oversight and fines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.